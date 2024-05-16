Tight rules protecting herring gulls ‘reducing people to tears’, say pest controllers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Tight rules protecting herring gulls ‘reducing people to tears’, say pest controllers

Emma and Rob Teasdale of Specialist Vermin Control say the rules for removing eggs and nests are too strict.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Emma and Rob Teasdale of Specialist Vermin Control say rules for removing herring gull eggs and nests are too strict. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Emma and Rob Teasdale of Specialist Vermin Control say rules for removing herring gull eggs and nests are too strict. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pest controllers are concerned that greater protection for herring gulls is stopping them dealing with problem birds.

Emma and Rob Teasdale of Specialist Vermin Control say the rules for removing eggs and nests are too strict.

A licence can only be applied for once a nest had been built.

And it can take up to four weeks for NatureScot to process it.

Urban gull problems

However the gestation period for herring gulls is three weeks – and once the chicks have hatch they cannot legally be removed.

The situation has left their clients frustrated and reduced some to tears.

And one elderly woman who was swooped by a gull nesting on her roof fell and broke her leg.

The rules also result in people removing nests from their own property illegally.

Gulls at Doocot Park in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

Rob said: “NatureScot keep saying this is not a health and safety issue.

“But we had an elderly client with a broken back, she was swooped by a seagull and she fell and broke her leg.

“And because of NatureScot’s rules, folk are just doing it themselves.

“I’ve had two or three people recently saying they’ll get some guy to do it or do it themselves.

Decline in gull species

“This is actually making it harder for everyone and it should be making it easier.”

Emma believes the number of gulls in towns has increased since restrictions were tightened.

She said: “These are urban gulls and they have no place in these areas.

“I think the number has grown threefold since we were stopped from shooting them three years ago.

“It’s getting to the stage where people are crying and sobbing, and we have an elderly lady who can’t get out of the house.

Councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“If it was a dog terrorising children and elderly ladies it would be put down.

“Most pest controllers are animal lovers. But if the animals are not in the right place they have to be culled.

“How can a person be less important than a bird’s life?”

Elgin Common Good Fund, administered by the six town councillors, has spent £27,000 this year on sonar devices and other measures to try and address the problem.

How do you get a gull licence?

Elgin South councillor John Divers said: “You can’t apply for a licence until the nest is down.

“Then they lay their eggs and the chicks hatch in 21 days. But it can take 28 days to to process the licence, so what’s the point?

“The council has spent thousands of pounds trying to tackle this problem.

“It feels as if we’ve had our hands tied behind our backs.”

A spokesperson for NatureScot said license applications where health and safety was an issue were dealt with first.

They added: “We know that gulls protecting their chicks can be frightening.

“Processing can take up to 28 days, and we treat health and safety applications as a priority, but in most instances it does not take this long and we try to keep processing times as short as possible.

“We strive to ensure that everyone, regardless of access or ability, is entitled to apply and – if appropriate – receive a licence.

Why are gulls protected?

“We know that gulls can sometimes cause disturbance and frustration for people living in our towns and cities.

“But the ongoing declines in gull species in Scotland … is very concerning, so it’s vital we get the balance right between conservation and protection of species and safeguarding people from health and safety risk.”

More from Moray

Councillors speak to protestors outside Moray Council HQ.
Moray ASN: Council says sorry - but warns parents not to 'harass' staff
Inside the Moray School Bank shop.
Charity opens up inside former Mountain Warehouse unit in Elgin's St Giles Centre
Former William Hill shop on Elgin High Street.
Odds are good for new business in former Elgin William Hill shop
Parents holding up ASN protest banners on Moray Council HQ steps.
Two years out of school, left out of class photos, no friends to play…
Forres Academy sign.
Councillors choose town centre site for new Forres Academy
Macallan Anniversary Malt-50 year old-1928 whisky.
Rare 50-year-old Macallan whisky could reach up to £75,000 at auction
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Reid assaulted his partner Picture shows; Alistair Reid . Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Inverbervie digger driver choked partner then hid from police in cupboard
Former candy shop on Elgin's South Street.
Potential new business for former sweet shop on Elgin's South Street
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McKinnon admitted growing cannabis in a farm outhouse Picture shows; Craig McKinnon. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Man grew cannabis worth up to £46,000 in Lossiemouth farm outbuilding
Singer songwriter Oran.
How Findhorn woman Oran's dream to become a singer songwriter has helped her PTSD

Conversation