South Street redevelopment: A timeline of transformation for these Elgin buildings

The Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners are all places that bring back memories for people in Elgin.

Now they will be redeveloped through a mixed-use development in Elgin town centre.

It is fair to say it has been a long time coming for these empty big buildings to be given new life.

But the transformation is on the horizon.

Here the Press and Journal looks at the key dates so far in the journey.

November 16, 2021: Elgin town centre masterplan approved

Councillors approved the local authority’s Elgin town centre masterplan after public consultation.

The redevelopment of the Junners stores, Newmarket bar, Jailhouse and 53/55 South Street for a mixed-use development was included in the 10-year vision to change the face of Elgin.

December 6, 2023: Announcement about South Street redevelopment

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray announced the South Street redevelopment proposals.

This included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

Meanwhile, it emerged construction could start on the South Street redevelopment within the next 12 months.

December 15 2023: Exclusive details revealed

The Press and Journal exclusively reveals more details and floor plans about the South Street redevelopment ahead of public consultations.

This included the Moray Growth Deal backed Business Enterprise Hub planned in the former Junners toy shop at 51 South Street.

February 23, 2024: Plans submitted to Moray Council planners

Architects Oberlanders submitted the proposals to planning chiefs on behalf of Robertson Property Limited.

The plans include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Documents revealed five buildings including the former Jailhouse nightclub will be demolished to make way for new buildings as part of the South Street redevelopment in the Elgin town centre.

With the exception of a C listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners toy shop which will be retained.

All the other buildings involved have been empty for sometime, apart from 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

Meanwhile, the building at 51 South Street which was once home to Junners will be demolished too.

May 28, 2024: Councillors make a decision

Councillors on the planning committee gave the South Street development the go-ahead.

This decision marked a significant moment as it moves closer to a reality.

Robertson Group CEO Elliot Robertson hopes the regeneration will return economic benefit and life to the Elgin town centre.

