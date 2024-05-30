South Street redevelopment: A timeline of transformation for these Elgin buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

South Street redevelopment: A timeline of transformation for these Elgin buildings

The key dates in the journey so far as the South Street development moves forward.

By Sean McAngus
Former Junners shop will be demolished.
Former Junners shop will be demolished.

The Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners are all places that bring back memories for people in Elgin.

Now they will be redeveloped through a mixed-use development in Elgin town centre.

It is fair to say it has been a long time coming for these empty big buildings to be given new life.

But the transformation is on the horizon.

Here the Press and Journal looks at the key dates so far in the journey.

November 16, 2021: Elgin town centre masterplan approved

Councillors approved the local authority’s Elgin town centre masterplan after public consultation.

The redevelopment of the Junners stores, Newmarket bar, Jailhouse and 53/55 South Street for a mixed-use development was included in the 10-year vision to change the face of Elgin.

December 6, 2023: Announcement about South Street redevelopment

Artist impression of Junners building redeveloped.
The Business Enterprise Hub could open in the former Junners toy shop. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray announced the South Street redevelopment proposals.

This included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

Artist impression of South Street development in Elgin.
Aerial view of South Street development plans revealed . Moray. Supplied by Moray Council Date; Unknown

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

Meanwhile, it emerged construction could start on the South Street redevelopment within the next 12 months.

December 15 2023: Exclusive details revealed

South Street pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal exclusively reveals more details and floor plans about the South Street redevelopment ahead of public consultations.

This included the Moray Growth Deal backed Business Enterprise Hub planned in the former Junners toy shop at 51 South Street.

51 South Street in Elgin pictured.

February 23, 2024: Plans submitted to Moray Council planners

The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
Look inside Jailhouse. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Architects Oberlanders submitted the proposals to planning chiefs on behalf of  Robertson Property Limited.

The plans include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Documents revealed five buildings including the former Jailhouse nightclub will be demolished to make way for new buildings as part of the South Street redevelopment in the Elgin town centre.

Our coverage of this vital moment.  Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

With the exception of  a C listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners toy shop which will be retained.

All the other buildings involved have been empty for sometime, apart from 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

Meanwhile, the building at 51 South Street which was once home to Junners will be demolished too.

May 28, 2024: Councillors make a decision

3D model of what the South Street development will look like once it is completed. Image: Oberlanders Architects

Councillors on the planning committee gave the South Street development the go-ahead.

This decision marked a significant moment as it moves closer to a reality.

Robertson Group CEO Elliot Robertson hopes the regeneration will return economic benefit and life to the Elgin town centre.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

Brewers Fayre in Elgin
Elgin Brewers Fayre future uncertain as chain to cut more than 200 branches
Kerr's Dairy director Kelvin Kerr.
Shake-up of milk delivery services in Aberdeen and Inverness
Derek Patterson, well-known face in Elgin and Forres.
Forres dad's poignant tribute to his kind-hearted son, lance corporal Derek Patterson, 44
Jo Keown pictured centre with arms round dog on either side of her.
Thousands back fight against 'heart-breaking' decision to force Moray families to travel to Aberdeen…
incident on the A96
Two pensioners seriously injured and woman arrested following A96 crash near Nairn
ScotRail RMT rail strike
'Extra capacity and faster connections needed': Train passengers have their say on Inverness, Elgin…
4
Serious crash on the A96
A96 reopens between Nairn and Forres after crash
Decision revealed on the South Street redevelopment.
Decision about Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment on Elgin's South Street revealed
Map of Scotland covered by a yellow weather warning for Thunderstorms.
More thunderstorms to hit north and north-east as another weather warning issued
Looking across Elgin rooftops.
Moray Council urged to end Raac concrete uncertainty for residents

Conversation