Elgin woman with cerebral palsy passes driving test thanks to local instructor who ‘adapted skills’ to offer lessons

An Elgin woman with cerebral palsy has passed her driving test after a local instructor ‘adapted his skills’ to offer her lessons.

Martyna Wolanska, 22, started lessons in April 2022 – but no disability driving instructors in Elgin meant she had to travel to Peterhead.

That was until Geoff Allen “adapted” the skills he had learned from a 10-year instructor career to help Martyna learn using a Motability car.

Her motor is operated with hand controls, as Martyna has limited use of her lower limbs.

She passed her test on March 26, which coincidentally was National Cerebral Palsy Month.

University of the Highlands and Islands graduate Martyna said: “I was very happy to pass because its been a long time coming, but it was worth the wait.

“This will give me a lot of freedom to see my friends, go places, and find a job.

“I really enjoy the car I have it’s specially adapted for me and features like automatic wipers and lights make it a lot easier for me to drive.”

‘A privilege’ to teach Martyna

Instructor Geoff, who runs Allen’s Driving School, is registered with the RAC and is now alerted when disabled students and those with ADHD and dyslexia in and around Elgin require lessons.

He told The Press and Journal: “Teaching Martyna to drive was a learning curve for both of us at first.

“When she passed her driving test I do not know who was happier, her or me.

“It was a privilege to teach her and help her gain more independence.”

While Martyna was the first person with cerebral palsy to learn to drive with Geoff Allen, she isn’t the last – having inspired friends with the condition also to take up lessons.

Her mother Anna told The Press and Journal it was important for the service to be available in Elgin as they were previously forced to travel to Peterhead.

More freedom and independence

She said: “It’s giving them [people with disabilities] a lot of independence and freedom so they can get around visiting friends and family.

“A year ago, taking lessons in Elgin for a person with disabilities was very limited, so we had to go all the way to Peterhead on the weekend.

“More people in Elgin now have the opportunity to do lessons here in Elgin, which is incredible.”

As a parent, Anna says seeing her daughter succeed made her “very proud” because she knew how much effort Martyna had put into learning to drive.

She added: “I think it is important for these young people who often feel very isolated to learn to drive.

“They can be stuck at home because they have mobility issues and they struggle to get around, and there aren’t very good transport links in Elgin.

“By driving, these young people can feel more empowered to apply for jobs because they can get about more easily and they can feel needed and contribute to the community.”