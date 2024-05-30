Elgin woman with cerebral palsy passes driving test thanks to local instructor who ‘adapted skills’ to offer lessons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin woman with cerebral palsy passes driving test thanks to local instructor who ‘adapted skills’ to offer lessons

Martyna Wolanska used to travel two hours for lessons from a disability instructor until Geoff Allen offered to help.

Martyna Wolanska has passed her driving test after initially struggling to find a local instructor. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

An Elgin woman with cerebral palsy has passed her driving test after a local instructor ‘adapted his skills’ to offer her lessons.

Martyna Wolanska, 22, started lessons in April 2022 – but no disability driving instructors in Elgin meant she had to travel to Peterhead.

That was until Geoff Allen “adapted” the skills he had learned from a 10-year instructor career to help Martyna learn using a Motability car.

Martyna now has the freedom to get about on her own. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
UHI graduate Martyna with her mum Anna, who says the north-east needs more driving instructors for people with disabilities. Image: Anna Wolanska

Her motor is operated with hand controls, as Martyna has limited use of her lower limbs.

She passed her test on March 26, which coincidentally was National Cerebral Palsy Month.

University of the Highlands and Islands graduate Martyna said: “I was very happy to pass because its been a long time coming, but it was worth the wait.

“This will give me a lot of freedom to see my friends, go places, and find a job.

“I really enjoy the car I have it’s specially adapted for me and features like automatic wipers and lights make it a lot easier for me to drive.”

‘A privilege’ to teach Martyna

Instructor Geoff, who runs Allen’s Driving School, is registered with the RAC and is now alerted when disabled students and those with ADHD and dyslexia in and around Elgin require lessons.

He told The Press and Journal: “Teaching Martyna to drive was a learning curve for both of us at first.

“When she passed her driving test I do not know who was happier, her or me.

“It was a privilege to teach her and help her gain more independence.”

Martyna with her driving test certificate. Image: Anna Wolanska.

While Martyna was the first person with cerebral palsy to learn to drive with Geoff Allen, she isn’t the last – having inspired friends with the condition also to take up lessons.

Her mother Anna told The Press and Journal it was important for the service to be available in Elgin as they were previously forced to travel to Peterhead.

More freedom and independence

She said: “It’s giving them [people with disabilities] a lot of independence and freedom so they can get around visiting friends and family.

“A year ago, taking lessons in Elgin for a person with disabilities was very limited, so we had to go all the way to Peterhead on the weekend.

“More people in Elgin now have the opportunity to do lessons here in Elgin, which is incredible.”

As a parent, Anna says seeing her daughter succeed made her “very proud” because she knew how much effort Martyna had put into learning to drive.

Martyna can now go out to meet friends and has inspired others with cerebral palsy to drive. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She added: “I think it is important for these young people who often feel very isolated to learn to drive.

“They can be stuck at home because they have mobility issues and they struggle to get around, and there aren’t very good transport links in Elgin.

“By driving, these young people can feel more empowered to apply for jobs because they can get about more easily and they can feel needed and contribute to the community.”

