APPROVED: Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street gets the go-ahead

Plans to transform eyesore buildings on Elgin’s South Street have been approved.

The South Street development is part of major efforts to regenerate the Elgin town centre.

The proposals went before members of the planning committee today.

What were the proposals?

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans which included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

In February, architects Oberlanders lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials which will include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Five buildings will be demolished as part of the redevelopment with the exception of a C listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners toy shop which will be retained.

All the other buildings involved have been empty for sometime, apart from 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

Meanwhile, the building at 51 South Street which was once home to Junners will be demolished too.

The new building will become the Business Enterprise Hub which is a Moray Growth Deal project by UHI Moray and funded by the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The new facility will offer hot-desking facilities and space for new and growing businesses, as well as access to meeting rooms, studios, digital equipment and space

for research and development.

South Street redevelopment given the green light

Now councillors have approved the proposals.

Elgin councillor Sandy Keith said the South Street development would compliment the other regeneration work in the Elgin town centre.

This includes the ongoing transformation of the Gordon and MacPhail building and potential new life for the former printing works.

He said: “This development brings more housing and the transformation of the derelict site.

“It is a lot of investment to improve the town centre.

“This development’s flats and the Poundland flats will help bring more footfall in the town centre.”

Councillor Keith’s motion was carried 11-2 to approve the proposals with conditions including measures to mitigate gulls.

Meanwhile, councillor John Cowe said the site had been a mess for sometime and the work was welcomed.

