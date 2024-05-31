Why number of homes in Elgin housing development could increase by 25%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Why number of homes in Elgin housing development could increase by 25%

There are concerns about the critical shortage of available homes in the town.

By David Mackay
Artist impression of Bilbohall housing.
Construction at Bilbohall could begin as soon as next year. Image: Collective Architecture.

The number of homes being proposed for the first phase of the Bilbohall housing development in Elgin could increase by more than 25%.

Moray Council already has permission for 84 properties at the grassy ground near The Wards and Elgin High School.

However, now fresh plans have been submitted to increase that number to 106.

Designers say the increase is needed to help meet the growing housing shortage in Elgin and surrounding area.

How big is the Elgin housing problem?

The Bilbohall development is being spearheaded by Moray Council and Grampian Housing Association to bring in more affordable homes to rent in Elgin.

As of March, the council had 3,318 applications on its waiting lists with just 465 new tenancies created through the whole of 2022/23.

Google Maps image looking from Edgar Road across Bilbohall.
Access to the new Bilbohall housing would be from the end of Edgar Road near Elgin High School. Image: Google

Planning permission was granted in 2021 for 194 homes in total across the site between Elgin High School and the railway line, including the redevelopment of the former Firs day hospital.

Now the council has submitted fresh plans to increase the number of homes in the first phase of the development, which it is solely responsible for, from 84 to 106.

Documents submitted by agents Collective Architecture say that while reviewing the design “enhancement opportunities” were identified.

These include increasing the number of homes to “address the current housing demand” and “make the most of the site”.

Reports from Moray Council explain the amendments have also been made to help the development reach “financial viability”.

Layout of Bilbohall housing
Layout of proposed Bilbohall housing. Image: Collective Architecture.

Changes include reducing the number of proposed detached homes and bungalows and replacing them with semi-detached and terraced homes.

One three-storey block of flats has also been introduced to the revised plans, which are planned for a site at the end of Edgar Road next to Elgin High School’s playing fields.

If approved, Collective Architecture say construction could begin as soon as next year.

Opposition to initial Bilbohall plans

The Bilbohall housing plans in Elgin have been long-proposed and not without opposition, despite the housing shortage in the town.

At one point it was hoped the aborted Western Link Road project would open up the site for development.

Moray Council has long had aspirations for bringing affordable homes to the area after buying land from NHS Grampian for £2 million in 2007.

Looking from railway line across to grassland where Bilbohall housing will be built.
The wider Bilbohall masterplan extends to the railway line and behind Elgin High School. Image: DC Thomson

Even after the link road project was cancelled, the housing vision for the land remained despite fears it could create a new rat-run for drivers from Edgar Road to Wittet Drive and the A96.

Architects were appointed in 2016 to draw up a masterplan vision with hopes at the time 300 homes could be developed on the site.

When plans were submitted for part of the wider site the total number of homes proposed was 200, which was then reduced to 194 after traffic calming measures and more open space was introduced.

There were 31 objections about the initial Bilbohall housing plans in Elgin citing worries about the loss of trees, the impact on prices of existing properties and overdevelopment.

