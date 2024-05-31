Why number of homes in Elgin housing development could increase by 25%

The number of homes being proposed for the first phase of the Bilbohall housing development in Elgin could increase by more than 25%.

Moray Council already has permission for 84 properties at the grassy ground near The Wards and Elgin High School.

However, now fresh plans have been submitted to increase that number to 106.

Designers say the increase is needed to help meet the growing housing shortage in Elgin and surrounding area.

How big is the Elgin housing problem?

The Bilbohall development is being spearheaded by Moray Council and Grampian Housing Association to bring in more affordable homes to rent in Elgin.

As of March, the council had 3,318 applications on its waiting lists with just 465 new tenancies created through the whole of 2022/23.

Planning permission was granted in 2021 for 194 homes in total across the site between Elgin High School and the railway line, including the redevelopment of the former Firs day hospital.

Now the council has submitted fresh plans to increase the number of homes in the first phase of the development, which it is solely responsible for, from 84 to 106.

Documents submitted by agents Collective Architecture say that while reviewing the design “enhancement opportunities” were identified.

These include increasing the number of homes to “address the current housing demand” and “make the most of the site”.

Reports from Moray Council explain the amendments have also been made to help the development reach “financial viability”.

Changes include reducing the number of proposed detached homes and bungalows and replacing them with semi-detached and terraced homes.

One three-storey block of flats has also been introduced to the revised plans, which are planned for a site at the end of Edgar Road next to Elgin High School’s playing fields.

If approved, Collective Architecture say construction could begin as soon as next year.

Opposition to initial Bilbohall plans

The Bilbohall housing plans in Elgin have been long-proposed and not without opposition, despite the housing shortage in the town.

At one point it was hoped the aborted Western Link Road project would open up the site for development.

Moray Council has long had aspirations for bringing affordable homes to the area after buying land from NHS Grampian for £2 million in 2007.

Even after the link road project was cancelled, the housing vision for the land remained despite fears it could create a new rat-run for drivers from Edgar Road to Wittet Drive and the A96.

Architects were appointed in 2016 to draw up a masterplan vision with hopes at the time 300 homes could be developed on the site.

When plans were submitted for part of the wider site the total number of homes proposed was 200, which was then reduced to 194 after traffic calming measures and more open space was introduced.

There were 31 objections about the initial Bilbohall housing plans in Elgin citing worries about the loss of trees, the impact on prices of existing properties and overdevelopment.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.