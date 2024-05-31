Moray Missing Forres man traced ‘safe and well’ Oscar McLean, 22, had been missing since Thursday afternoon. By Alberto Lejarraga May 31 2024, 7:34 am May 31 2024, 7:34 am Share Missing Forres man traced ‘safe and well’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6487539/oscar-mclean-missing-forres-moray/ Copy Link Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Oscar McLean. Image: Police Scotland A man who was missing from the Forres area has been found. Oscar McLean, 22, had been missing since 3pm on Thursday, May 30. Officers said earlier they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare. However, they have now confirmed Oscar has been traced “safe and well.”