‘We’re finally getting paid what we’re worth’: More than 300 carers in Moray win backdated pay claim worth thousands of pounds

Staff argued their job roles had expanded significantly to help support vulnerable residents.

By David Mackay
Carer Shona Scott in Moray Council uniform next to computer in her home.
Moray Council carer and GMB union rep Shona Scott. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Care workers at Moray Council are celebrating a payout worth thousands of pounds of backdated wages.

Staff lodged a grievance after their jobs were not regraded in 2022 amidst claims their roles have expanded to help vulnerable people live at home.

Full-time employees with more than three years service will now receive more than £4,000 following a campaign from union GMB Scotland.

The move has been hailed as “life-changing” for the 328 affected staff. It will even allow some to consider buying their own homes for the first time.

Meanwhile, applications for vacant positions have also reportedly increased following the decision.

Why carers fought for extra pay from Moray Council

Shona Scott has been a carer with Moray Council since 2015. She has been one of those leading the fight for fair pay in her role as a GMB union rep.

The Keith resident says when she started the job would only entail making cups of tea with simple food preparation and some shopping.

However, over the last seven years it has expanded to involve administering medication, professional registration and qualifications with the Scottish Social Services Council and more physical duties.

Carers banded together to appeal the decision not to increase their wages after growing frustrated at being paid less than supermarket workers at Lidl.

Moray Council carer Shona Scott in uniform.
Shona Scott says the decision will be “life changing” for staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Starting wages for the roles have now been increased to £13.88 per hour while those with more experience are now being paid £15 per hour.

Mrs Scott told the Press and Journal there had also been significant support from those they care for.

She said: “The sums involved are significant and welcome but there is a feeling that we are being properly valued at last.

“Our job has changed dramatically in recent years with far more responsibilities but there was no recognition of that in our pay packet.

“The back pay is significant and helping people do significant life-changing things, like getting on the properly ladder, for example, but it’s just as important to know our work is appreciated and valued.”

Closing Moray’s gender pay gap

Union GMB Scotland appealed the decision not to regrade the job after Moray Council carried out its own review of pay arrangements for carers.

Mrs Scott told the Press and Journal members believed the initial process was flawed after it determined the jobs required minimal or no communication skills.

It is now hoped the decision will provide more incentive for applicants to apply for vacant positions while closing the council’s own gender pay gap.

Meanwhile, GMB Scotland says the decision could have implications for other councils facing similar back pay demands for expanding job roles.

Carer standing up holding hand of old man sitting down.
Carers help keep vulnerable people live as independently as possible in their own homes. Image: Shutterstock

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour said: “Councils are approaching equal pay claims like the Titanic approaching the iceberg.

“Councillors have their heads in the sand and executives have their fingers in their ears but these equal pay claims will come, will be won and will need to be settled.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We have robust procedures in place to assess and determine the appropriate grade for each role within the council.

“The post of a social care assistant has been re-evaluated to reflect the current nature of the role and the service being delivered.”

Conversation