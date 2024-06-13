What will Mosstodloch look like in 20 years? ‘Final masterplan’ with new homes and roads revealed

What will Mosstodloch look like in two decades?

Moray Council has just agreed a long-term expansion plan – known as the ‘final masterplan’ for the Moray village.

Following feedback from a 12-week public consultation, it’s envisioned Mosstodloch will have a choice of good homes, opportunities to work locally and will be well connected by 2040.

Proposals include 150 new homes and a “strengthened village centre” near the Ian Baxter picnic area.

According to the ‘masterplan‘, land east of Cowfords roundabout could be used for 120- 150 new homes in the “short to medium term”.

A site east of the Ian Baxter picnic area “could potentially accommodate a mixture of community or village centre uses” such as small shops, cafes, business or community facilities.

Other plans include enhancing paths to create “green loops” around the village and a spine road from Cowfords Roundabout to Garmouth Road.

The park around Speymouth Hall “would benefit from increased amenity through the improvements to play area(s), paths and the provision of seating, picnic areas to make the park more inclusive and accessible to all abilities.

“Additionally, the park is of a scale that a portion of land could be used to provide an alternative location for a facility such as a skate park.”

The council believe a spine road will provide an alternative route for HGVs and traffic and could unlock industrial and renewable energy opportunities.

The consultation also highlighted key concerns from locals, including the impact an increasing population could have on existing schools and healthcare infrastructure.

However, Moray Council said that the current school rolls of both Mosstodloch and Milnes primary schools are below the school capacity, meaning they will be able to meet demands.

NHS Grampian has also been consulted and the impacts on the GP practice are acknowledged and according to the council “will be addressed”.

‘This truly is a community-led development’

Moray Council’s acting head of economic growth and development, Beverly Smith said: “It’s been a positive experience to consult the community and incorporate their aspirations for Mosstodloch within the masterplan.

“This truly is a community-led development and a fantastic opportunity for collaboration with locals.

“We all look forward to seeing the progress as work begins to implement the vision.”