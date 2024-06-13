What will Mosstodloch look like in 20 years? ‘Final masterplan’ with new homes and roads revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What will Mosstodloch look like in 20 years? ‘Final masterplan’ with new homes and roads revealed

Plans also include a 'strengthened village centre'.

By Chris Cromar
Mosstodloch masterplan.
An artist's impression of what Mosstodloch could look like in 20 years. Image: Moray Council.

What will Mosstodloch look like in two decades?

Moray Council has just agreed a long-term expansion plan – known as the ‘final masterplan’ for the Moray village.

Following feedback from a 12-week public consultation, it’s envisioned Mosstodloch will have a choice of good homes, opportunities to work locally and will be well connected by 2040.

"Welcome to Mosstodloch" sign.
Mosstodloch is set to expand. Image: Gordon Lennox.

Proposals include 150 new homes and a “strengthened village centre” near the Ian Baxter picnic area.

According to the ‘masterplan‘, land east of Cowfords roundabout could be used for 120- 150 new homes in the “short to medium term”.

A site east of the Ian Baxter picnic area “could potentially accommodate a mixture of community or village centre uses” such as small shops, cafes, business or community facilities.

Other plans include enhancing paths to create “green loops” around the village and a spine road from Cowfords Roundabout to Garmouth Road.

The park around Speymouth Hall “would benefit from increased amenity through the improvements to play area(s), paths and the provision of seating, picnic areas to make the park more inclusive and accessible to all abilities.

“Additionally, the park is of a scale that a portion of land could be used to provide an alternative location for a facility such as a skate park.”

The council believe a spine road will provide an alternative route for HGVs and traffic and could unlock industrial and renewable energy opportunities.

The consultation also highlighted key concerns from locals, including the impact an increasing population could have on existing schools and healthcare infrastructure.

However, Moray Council said that the current school rolls of both Mosstodloch and Milnes primary schools are below the school capacity, meaning they will be able to meet demands.

NHS Grampian has also been consulted and the impacts on the GP practice are acknowledged and according to the council “will be addressed”.

‘This truly is a community-led development’

Moray Council’s acting head of economic growth and development, Beverly Smith said: “It’s been a positive experience to consult the community and incorporate their aspirations for Mosstodloch within the masterplan.

“This truly is a community-led development and a fantastic opportunity for collaboration with locals.

“We all look forward to seeing the progress as work begins to implement the vision.”

