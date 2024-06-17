Moray mum who had eight seizures a day hails life-changing medical cannabis prescription

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray mum who had eight seizures a day hails life-changing medical cannabis prescription

Nicolle Campbell says she can now go weeks without a single seizure.

By Ena Saracevic
Nicolle and the medical cannabis
Nicolle says that the medical cannabis has been 'life-changing'. Image: Shutterstock

A Moray mum says medical cannabis has changed her life after five years of debilitating seizures.

Nicolle Campbell, who lives in Mosstodloch, has complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and suffered up to eight seizures a day before being prescribed the alternative treatment.

Now the mum-of-three can go weeks without a single seizure.

Nicolle, 30, said: “The difference it has made to my life has been incredible.”

Mosstodloch mum used to suffer eight seizures a day

Nicolle decided to share her story during PTSD Awareness Month.

She was diagnosed with CPTSD and non-epileptic seizure disorder in 2020 after two years of countless seizures.

CPTSD is a condition where you experience some symptoms of PTSD along with other additional symptoms.

Non-epileptic seizures normally happen due to problems with handling thoughts, memories, emotions or sensations in the brain.

Nicolle experienced a particularly traumatic seizure at work in 2021, where she banged her head and was found by colleagues lying on the floor in the store room.

She was forced to leave her job and had to use a wheelchair.

Nicolle said: “The seizures were so debilitating that I was eventually forced to leave my job because of the extreme exhaustion I faced as a result of the episodes.

“I’ve been in hospital several times because of them as well.”

Seizures continued despite several treatments

Despite prescriptions for diazepam and sertraline, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, one-to-one counselling and group therapy sessions, the regularity of her seizures continued.

Nicolle experienced a mental breakdown in November last year which led her to have to leave home for three weeks due to her health.

She added: “At this point, I was like, I have to try and find something because I actually don’t have a life.

“I’m having seizures and then having to go to bed to sleep off the effects of them.

“I wasn’t living, I wasn’t eating, I was really, really struggling.”

In February 2024, a friend suggested Nicolle try medical cannabis and she came across UK clinic Alternaleaf online.

After an initial consultation, she was prescribed a daytime and nighttime flower to treat her CPTSD symptoms.

‘I’m going weeks without having a seizure at all’

Nicolle said: “It’s like night and day. The difference it has made to my life has been incredible.

“After about a week of taking my medical cannabis prescription, my seizures were reduced to two or three times a day instead of eight.

“The longer the treatment went on, the less regular they became. Now I’m going weeks without having a seizure at all.

“I don’t feel anywhere near how I was last year since starting this medical cannabis treatment.”

Dr Anup Mathew, Medical Director and Consultant Psychiatrist at Alternaleaf, said: “There’s still a huge lack of awareness around medical cannabis and how it can be used to treat different conditions, such as PTSD.

“Nicolle’s incredible story is an example of how it has the ability to transform lives for the better.

“If prescribed correctly, medical cannabis can be a hugely effective treatment for many conditions, as well as PTSD and the symptoms associated with it, including anxiety, OCD, insomnia, chronic pain and many others.”

