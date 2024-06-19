Ownerless building on Elgin High Street that has been empty for two years to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ownerless building on Elgin High Street that has been empty for two years to go under the hammer

The town centre unit was home to a beauty salon but has now become ownerless.

By David Mackay
Looking down Elgin High Street.
The High Street unit was most recently a beauty salon. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

An ownerless building on Elgin High Street is poised to go under the hammer so it can reopen its doors again.

The former beauty salon at the west end of the town centre has been empty for about two years.

Now it has emerged the 228 High Street building is actually legally ownerless as it is due to go up for sale at auction.

The unit near the A96 roundabout was most recently the long-term home of the Ultimate Hair and Beauty salon, which had traded from there since it opened in 2007.

However, the building has been empty since the business relocated to 25 High Street in the east end in 2022.

‘Prominent Elgin High Street site available for buyer’

Auctioneers Shepherd Chartered Surveyors have included the building at their upcoming sale on Thursday.

The catalogue says the ownerless unit occupies a “prominent pitch” on the High Street close to the A96 Elgin to Inverness road.

The building includes the former hair and beauty salon on the ground floor and a flat on the first floor.

Exterior of ownerless building at 228 High Street in Elgin.
The sale also includes the residential space above the unit. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

It still has planning permission for it to be used as a shop, hair dressing, by a financial business or other professional services.

Shepherd Commercial Property Auctions say other uses may also be permitted, subject to planning approval.

The building has been listed with a guide price of £85,000.

How does a building become ownerless?

Shepherd Commercial Property Auctions has listed the building for sale on behalf of the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer.

The organisation is the Crown’s representative in Scotland which deals with “ownerless” property.

Buildings and land can become ownerless when companies are dissolved or when people die leaving no heirs or will.

In these circumstances the Crown can choose to deal with a relevant property if it wants to, but it is not obliged to.

Old Lossiemouth bridge being demolished.
The former Lossiemouth bridge was legally ownerless before it was demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Despite the former Lossiemouth bridge being legally ownerless the Crown decided not to claim it, which resulted in it falling into the disrepair that led to its demise.

Campaigners have called for it to be made easier for ownerless buildings to be transferred to community ownership. 

Any proceeds from sales of property claimed by the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer is paid into the Scottish Consolidated Fund, which is the Scottish Parliament’s main fund.

The King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer paid £8.05million into the fund in 2021/22, but nothing in 2022/23 due to costs exceeding proceeds.

Conversation