Ownerless building on Elgin High Street that has been empty for two years to go under the hammer

An ownerless building on Elgin High Street is poised to go under the hammer so it can reopen its doors again.

The former beauty salon at the west end of the town centre has been empty for about two years.

Now it has emerged the 228 High Street building is actually legally ownerless as it is due to go up for sale at auction.

The unit near the A96 roundabout was most recently the long-term home of the Ultimate Hair and Beauty salon, which had traded from there since it opened in 2007.

However, the building has been empty since the business relocated to 25 High Street in the east end in 2022.

‘Prominent Elgin High Street site available for buyer’

Auctioneers Shepherd Chartered Surveyors have included the building at their upcoming sale on Thursday.

The catalogue says the ownerless unit occupies a “prominent pitch” on the High Street close to the A96 Elgin to Inverness road.

The building includes the former hair and beauty salon on the ground floor and a flat on the first floor.

It still has planning permission for it to be used as a shop, hair dressing, by a financial business or other professional services.

Shepherd Commercial Property Auctions say other uses may also be permitted, subject to planning approval.

The building has been listed with a guide price of £85,000.

How does a building become ownerless?

Shepherd Commercial Property Auctions has listed the building for sale on behalf of the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer.

The organisation is the Crown’s representative in Scotland which deals with “ownerless” property.

Buildings and land can become ownerless when companies are dissolved or when people die leaving no heirs or will.

In these circumstances the Crown can choose to deal with a relevant property if it wants to, but it is not obliged to.

Despite the former Lossiemouth bridge being legally ownerless the Crown decided not to claim it, which resulted in it falling into the disrepair that led to its demise.

Campaigners have called for it to be made easier for ownerless buildings to be transferred to community ownership.

Any proceeds from sales of property claimed by the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer is paid into the Scottish Consolidated Fund, which is the Scottish Parliament’s main fund.

The King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer paid £8.05million into the fund in 2021/22, but nothing in 2022/23 due to costs exceeding proceeds.