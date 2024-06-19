Moray Council reinforces its support for A96 dualling with Elgin, Nairn and Keith bypasses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council reinforces its support for A96 dualling with Elgin, Nairn and Keith bypasses

The move came as members of the economic development and infrastructure committee considered the local authority's response to the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership's draft strategy

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Tailbacks on A96 in Elgin.
The A96 can get congested in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has reiterated its backing for the dualling of the A96 trunk road between Aberdeen and Inverness.

It came as members considered the local authority’s response to the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership’s (Hitrans) draft strategy.

Council officers are involved with the group and Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar is its vice chairwoman.

Long-standing commitment to A96 dualling

She suggested including a statement to accompany the comment that the local authority strongly agrees to the dualling of A96 and A9.

And in particular that Elgin, Keith and Nairn should be bypassed to vastly improve connectivity, tackle congestion and address safety and environmental concerns.

Ms Dunbar said: “The council remains of the view the Elgin, Keith and Nairn bypasses will only be fully effective if there is a dual carriageway.

Councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar.

“This is the only way road safety and environmental and strategic connectivity benefits of the scheme can be realised.”

The move was welcomed by other members of the economic development and infrastructure committee this week.

Chairman Marc Macrae, who is a Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor, said backing for dualling the roads had been “the settled will of the council” for some time.

‘Rail network in Moray uncompetitive’

Member for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter aired his “long standing commitment” to the project.

He said: “It’s a long standing issue that’s been campaigned on in Moray and beyond.”

However councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn said he did not agree with the statement.

The Scottish Greens councillor, who represents Forres, said he was not in favour of dualling the A9 or the A96, but is not against bypassing the three towns.

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn.

Mr Van Der Horn brought up another point in the report in relation to poor, uncompetitive train services resulting in people using their cars instead.

And the need to support a better rail network to increase services between Inverness and Aberdeen with the Central Belt.

He said: “I just wanted to make sure that is seen as a similar priority.”

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Forres councillor Paul McBain highlighted that bus passenger numbers have not recovered to their pre-Covid levels.

And an increase in the under 23s using services had not offset the fall in use by the over 65s.

The aims of the Hitrans strategy is to improve connectivity in communities and across the regions, move to a post-carbon network and provide reliable transport options for all.

Conversation