‘Gruelling from start to finish’: Lossiemouth funeral director completes 900-mile journey inspired by mum

A motorcycling duo have completed a gruelling 900-mile journey in support of the Moray Resource Centre in Elgin.

The route between Land’s End and John O’Groats was a bucket list goal for funeral director Graham Rattray and his friend, Peter Ross.

On his birthday earlier this month, Graham headed off on his Harley Davidson 114 Fat Boy alongside Peter on his Suzuki GSX S1000 for the journey between the two extremities.

The pair decided to challenge themselves to complete the route within 24 hours while raising money for Moray Resource Centre.

The centre provides “a welcoming, safe and stimulating environment” for vulnerable adults in the area.

Graham’s own mum, Betty Rattray, is a regular user of the service.

“My mother suffers from vascular dementia,” he said. “She goes to what she calls her club every Monday and Thursday.

“She maybe won’t remember my name but she remembers her visits to her club. That’s the impact it has on her and others like her who use the facility.

“They depend on donations so we decided to raise money for them through this.”

Graham Rattray raising money for Moray Resource Centre

Graham set up an online fundraiser for the cause and said he has been “blown away” by the donations made.

His £1,000 goal has been smashed over and over with almost £17,000 now raised.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said. “I’m blown away by the whole thing, it’s humbling really. The centre is so excited about it and what the money can help them do.”

Supporting the resource centre is what helped Graham and Peter get through their “difficult” journey between Land’s End and John O’Groats.

“The signs say it is 874 miles but we clocked 900 miles because of roadworks,” Graham said.

“It was gruelling from start to finish. We thought the weather would be warm in June but when we headed off at 4am it was four degrees and with the wind chill it felt like minus something.

“It was absolutely freezing. We thought the odds were stacked against us and we wouldn’t be able to go on.”

When the temperature started to rise later in the morning, the motorcyclists then had to face the rain.

“We got about 28 miles from the end and I have never been so cold. I was shaking,” Graham said. “When we got to John O’Groats we could see the silhouettes of the people there to meet us.

“It was a very difficult and emotional thing but we knew we needed to continue. We wanted the resource centre to benefit as best as possible and thanks to everyone’s generosity that is what will happen.”