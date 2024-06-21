‘Gruelling from start to finish’: Lossiemouth funeral director completes 900-mile journey inspired by mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Gruelling from start to finish’: Lossiemouth funeral director completes 900-mile journey inspired by mum

Graham Rattray and his friend, Peter Ross, have raised thousands for Moray Resource Centre.

By Ellie Milne
Peter Ross and Graham Rattray at Land's End
Peter Ross and Graham Rattray at Land's End. Image: Graham Rattray.

A motorcycling duo have completed a gruelling 900-mile journey in support of the Moray Resource Centre in Elgin.

The route between Land’s End and John O’Groats was a bucket list goal for funeral director Graham Rattray and his friend, Peter Ross.

On his birthday earlier this month, Graham headed off on his Harley Davidson 114 Fat Boy alongside Peter on his Suzuki GSX S1000 for the journey between the two extremities.

The pair decided to challenge themselves to complete the route within 24 hours while raising money for Moray Resource Centre.

The centre provides “a welcoming, safe and stimulating environment” for vulnerable adults in the area.

Graham and Peter ready for their 900-mile challenge. Image: Graham Rattray.

Graham’s own mum, Betty Rattray, is a regular user of the service.

“My mother suffers from vascular dementia,” he said. “She goes to what she calls her club every Monday and Thursday.

“She maybe won’t remember my name but she remembers her visits to her club. That’s the impact it has on her and others like her who use the facility.

“They depend on donations so we decided to raise money for them through this.”

Graham Rattray raising money for Moray Resource Centre

Graham set up an online fundraiser for the cause and said he has been “blown away” by the donations made.

His £1,000 goal has been smashed over and over with almost £17,000 now raised.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said. “I’m blown away by the whole thing, it’s humbling really. The centre is so excited about it and what the money can help them do.”

Supporting the resource centre is what helped Graham and Peter get through their “difficult” journey between Land’s End and John O’Groats.

“The signs say it is 874 miles but we clocked 900 miles because of roadworks,” Graham said.

“It was gruelling from start to finish. We thought the weather would be warm in June but when we headed off at 4am it was four degrees and with the wind chill it felt like minus something.

Graham Rattray and Peter Ross at John O'Groats
The due made it to John O’Groats as planned. Image: Graham Rattray.

“It was absolutely freezing. We thought the odds were stacked against us and we wouldn’t be able to go on.”

When the temperature started to rise later in the morning, the motorcyclists then had to face the rain.

“We got about 28 miles from the end and I have never been so cold. I was shaking,” Graham said. “When we got to John O’Groats we could see the silhouettes of the people there to meet us.

“It was a very difficult and emotional thing but we knew we needed to continue. We wanted the resource centre to benefit as best as possible and thanks to everyone’s generosity that is what will happen.”

More from Moray

Screenshot of video of flames coming through of Ladyhill House.
Watch: Video shows dramatic moment fire burst through roof of historic Elgin hotel
Eleanor Fletcher and Stevan Sanders appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Eleanor Fletcher and Stevan Sanders. unknown. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Lossiemouth couple admit drug dealing operation in town
Craigellachie crash between motorhome and car
Woman, 86, taken to hospital after crash between car and motorhome in Speyside
Fire at ladyhill HouseHotel, police standing on guard outside.
40 firefighters battle blaze at Ladyhill House in Elgin overnight
To go with story by Adele Merson. The Press and Journal has identified three key battleground seats to watch out for on election night in Highlands, Islands and Moray. Picture shows; Torcuil Crichton, Kathleen Robertson and Angus MacDonald. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
3 general election battles to watch across Highlands, islands and Moray
Moray Council's out of area placement budget is overspent by £187k, partly down to the courts detaining young people in secure units. Image: Shutterstock
Rise in Moray youths detained by courts blamed as out-of-area education spend exceeds budgets
Douglas Ross could be on course to face a narrow defeat according to one poll. Image: DC Thomson
Poll shows Douglas Ross could lose his north-east general election gamble
Early picture of Moray Playhouse.
Moray Playhouse: Memories, tales of hauntings and pictures of 1930s Elgin cinema still going…
Suspended Labour candidate Andy Brown is fighting to clear his name. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Labour candidate ditched by party in pro-Putin row breaks silence to clear his…
Sarah Medcraf walking down Elgin High Street.
How a business rates rethink could help fill Elgin town centre with independent traders

Conversation