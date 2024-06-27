Last year’s ‘highlight’ and this week’s delight: Mànran thrilled to return to Elgin Town Hall

Spean Bridge musician and Radio Scotland presenter Gary Innes has certainly done his fair share of travelling.

In fact, the Scottish band Mànran’s first-ever gig was in Aosta Valley in Italy.

Since then the co-founder and member of the band has travelled across Australia, America, Europe and South Korea.

However, Gary admitted there is no place like Scottish shores.

He said: “It’s been incredible but honestly it’s very, very hard to beat a homegrown festival such as the likes of HebCelt and Tiree and Belladrum.

“The way that our music is celebrated now and supported is brilliant.”

The band has played in a number of iconic venues such as the OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow and at Glastonbury but it seems Elgin Town Hall last year surprised them.

And Gary said they are excited to be returning on Saturday June 29.

Mànran reflect on playing at Elgin Town Hall last year

Last year, the band which was founded in 2010 played in the Elgin venue for the first time.

Blown away by the size, the audience, the acoustics and the team, Gary said: “It was one of the highlights from last year because after all this time, especially in Scotland, there’s not that many new places we’ve not been to before.

“So that was definitely a highlight and the reception we got made us really excited about returning.”

While the 43-year-old and the band have spent a lot of time in Moray, he said his preferred spots to visit have less to do with the landscape and more with the people they meet.

He added: “That’s where Elgin and Keith in particular and Fochabers, those are places we have spent quite a bit of time over the years and I’ve struck up some great friendships with locals and business owners.

“It’s just about the people and the people up around that area are just absolutely fab.”

The start of Mànran: ‘It was like a Big Brother experiment’

Playing the accordion from age of seven after watching his dad play a few Gaelic waltzes, Gary grew up pursuing music and Shinty.

Giving both a good shot, in 2010 Gary was playing music at weddings and parties when he realised there was a gap in the market for a folk rock band with Gaelic and English songs.

Teaming up with his friend Ewan Henderson from Lochaber, they decided to put together a band.

Gary said: “We thought let’s try and put a band together that fits a hole in the market that no one is filling and see where we end up.

“Let’s just see. Let’s just have fun trying to make music that we’re all happy with and have a laugh.

“We decided to put a band together and hand-pick people we thought would fit a position within a band.

“It wasn’t quite an X-factor but it was very manufactured. It was like a Big Brother experiment to be honest, we didn’t know each other at all.”

A lot of the members met for the first time in June of that year at Mànran‘s – which means sweet tone or melodic sound – first rehearsal.

Five weeks later, they played their first gig in Mont Blanc in Italy.

Looking ahead to 15th anniversary

Years later, the band are planning to celebrate their 15th anniversary next year with a new album and a booking at Carnegie Hall in New York, but Gary said his main hope is for the band’s longevity.

“And being able to move with the times and be continually relevant to your fans and new fans,” he said.

“At the moment people are finally realising that traditional music is great and it’s got a lot to offer.”

“It is just a testament to the wave of supporters and followers that traditional music has just now. It’s just on this remarkable journey, which is amazing.”

Balancing hosting Take the Floor, family life and touring with Mànran, the dad of two said he could not do it without his “incredibly understanding wife” Hannah.

“It would be impossible to do this without the love and support of my family,” he added.

“It’s down to the family and the support they’ve given me that helps me be inspired and to continue to thrive and go forward.”

Mànran is performing at Elgin Town Hall on Saturday June 29.