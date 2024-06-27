Last year’s ‘highlight’ and this week’s delight: Mànran thrilled to return to Elgin Town Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last year’s ‘highlight’ and this week’s delight: Mànran thrilled to return to Elgin Town Hall

The Scottish band are visiting the Moray town on Saturday June 29 and band member Gary Innes said they are looking forward to meeting old friends.

Manran the band
Gary Innes said there is a good reason the band keep visiting Moray. Image: Mànran
By Lottie Hood

Spean Bridge musician and Radio Scotland presenter Gary Innes has certainly done his fair share of travelling.

In fact, the Scottish band Mànran’s first-ever gig was in Aosta Valley in Italy.

Since then the co-founder and member of the band has travelled across Australia, America, Europe and South Korea.

However, Gary admitted there is no place like Scottish shores.

Gary Innes with an accordion
Gary Innes is a co-founder and a member of Mànran.

He said: “It’s been incredible but honestly it’s very, very hard to beat a homegrown festival such as the likes of HebCelt and Tiree and Belladrum.

“The way that our music is celebrated now and supported is brilliant.”

The band has played in a number of iconic venues such as the OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow and at Glastonbury but it seems Elgin Town Hall last year surprised them.

And Gary said they are excited to be returning on Saturday June 29.

Mànran reflect on playing at Elgin Town Hall last year

Last year, the band which was founded in 2010 played in the Elgin venue for the first time.

Blown away by the size, the audience, the acoustics and the team, Gary said: “It was one of the highlights from last year because after all this time, especially in Scotland, there’s not that many new places we’ve not been to before.

“So that was definitely a highlight and the reception we got made us really excited about returning.”

Mànran band, who will be returning to Elgin, in black and white
The band love Elgin Town Hall. Image: Mànran

While the 43-year-old and the band have spent a lot of time in Moray, he said his preferred spots to visit have less to do with the landscape and more with the people they meet.

He added: “That’s where Elgin and Keith in particular and Fochabers, those are places we have spent quite a bit of time over the years and I’ve struck up some great friendships with locals and business owners.

“It’s just about the people and the people up around that area are just absolutely fab.”

The start of Mànran: ‘It was like a Big Brother experiment’

Playing the accordion from age of seven after watching his dad play a few Gaelic waltzes, Gary grew up pursuing music and Shinty.

Giving both a good shot, in 2010 Gary was playing music at weddings and parties when he realised there was a gap in the market for a folk rock band with Gaelic and English songs.

Teaming up with his friend Ewan Henderson from Lochaber, they decided to put together a band.

Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson playing together.
Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson who started Mànran together. Image: Gary Innes.

Gary said: “We thought let’s try and put a band together that fits a hole in the market that no one is filling and see where we end up.

“Let’s just see. Let’s just have fun trying to make music that we’re all happy with and have a laugh.

“We decided to put a band together and hand-pick people we thought would fit a position within a band.

“It wasn’t quite an X-factor but it was very manufactured. It was like a Big Brother experiment to be honest, we didn’t know each other at all.”

A lot of the members met for the first time in June of that year at Mànran‘s – which means sweet tone or melodic sound – first rehearsal.

Five weeks later, they played their first gig in Mont Blanc in Italy.

Mànran band, who will be returning to Elgin
Mànran will be celebrating their 15th anniversary next year. Image: Mànran

Looking ahead to 15th anniversary

Years later, the band are planning to celebrate their 15th anniversary next year with a new album and a booking at Carnegie Hall in New York, but Gary said his main hope is for the band’s longevity.

“And being able to move with the times and be continually relevant to your fans and new fans,” he said.

“At the moment people are finally realising that traditional music is great and it’s got a lot to offer.”

Gary Innes of Mànran
Gary Innes said he could not do it all without his family’s support. Image: Alan Peebles

“It is just a testament to the wave of supporters and followers that traditional music has just now. It’s just on this remarkable journey, which is amazing.”

Balancing hosting Take the Floor, family life and touring with Mànran, the dad of two said he could not do it without his “incredibly understanding wife” Hannah.

“It would be impossible to do this without the love and support of my family,” he added.

“It’s down to the family and the support they’ve given me that helps me be inspired and to continue to thrive and go forward.”

Mànran is performing at Elgin Town Hall on Saturday June 29. Click here to find out more or to book tickets. 

Conversation