New life to be given to former Elgin Shoezone building after it was sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New life to be given to former Elgin Shoezone building after it was sold

The former shoe shop has been one of the largest empty buildings on the High Street.

By Sean McAngus
Former Elgin Shoezone home sold and set for new life.
Former Elgin Shoezone home sold and set for new life.

The former home of Elgin Shoezone has been sold after lying empty for more than a year.

The shoe firm closed its doors and vacated the two-storey building at 134 Elgin High Street in January last year.

Since November 2022, CCL Property has been marketing the property for offers in the region of of £200,000.

The ground floor and first floor were previously used for retail with a large shop window overlooking the Elgin High Street.

Meanwhile, the upper two floors had been used for storage and staff areas.

Inside the shop when it was home to Shoezone.

The property was previously considered by PureGym as they looked at High Street properties in line with the Moray Local Development Plan.

However, the firm couldn’t find any suitable premises in the town centre so ended up at Elgin Retail Park.

CCL Property’s commercial director Coralie Pickering previously told us she believed the upper levels of the four floors building could be transformed into office space and flats.

Future of Shoezone building

The property pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now Edinburgh based Blue Carbon Solutions have bought the property from London-based real estate firm Hal Ventures Limited.

The company which focuses on sustainability is part of the Carbon Zero Group.

Who owns the firm?

Owner David Stuart Mackman is looking to use the property to implement marine sustainability projects and community development initiatives.

On LinkedIn, he describes himself as an eco-tourism entrepreneur.

Mr Mackman was approached for comment to expand on what his proposals are for the former Shoezone building.

The building is now set for new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Commercial director at CCL Property David Pickering described the sale as a vote of confidence in the Elgin town centre.

He said: “It’s great to see another empty unit being brought back to life.

“We are witnessing a much greater interest in the high street and know there are some more exciting developments in the pipeline.”

There is plenty of regeneration taking place on Elgin High Street including the Poundland redevelopment and new life for former bookies.

More from Moray

Passengers getting off Elgin train.
Temporary timetable: How trains across north and north-east are affected as ScotRail cuts services
Elgin Cathedral viewed through trees.
Get the latest Elgin stories delivered directly to your inbox
Three-way split of St Giles Centre, Elgin cathedral and St Giles Church.
St Giles Centre changes, bus station refurbishments, town centre clean-up: Elgin's 1,000 ideas for…
Former Elgin Shoezone home sold and set for new life.
North and north-east set for 12 hours of rain as yellow warning issued
Liaqat and Atif Ali outside Qismat on Elgin High Street.
Qismat's recipe for riding changing times on Elgin High Street to remain town's favourite…
Former Elgin Shoezone home sold and set for new life.
New business could come to Elgin Business Park and next steps for transformation of…
Former Elgin Shoezone home sold and set for new life.
Weekend court roll – a thieving nurse and a crooked council worker
Former Elgin Shoezone home sold and set for new life.
Victim of brutal bus stop assault 'insulted' by teen attacker's lenient sentence
Former Elgin Shoezone home sold and set for new life.
Two people in hospital with 'serious' injuries following crash on A96 near Keith
Former Elgin Shoezone home sold and set for new life.
Poundland's temporary Elgin home hits the market

Conversation