Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Elgin

For eight years, Richard Cumming has been at the helm of men’s grooming shop Sirology on Elgin’s Batchen Street.

When he first moved to the town in the early 2000s, he saw it simply as a handy base between various jobs in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Now, 21 years on and with a business under his belt, Mr Cumming is passionate about Elgin and the future of the town centre.

Plus, he has previously been Elgin Bid’s chairman… so who better to ask about the best things about Elgin?

Here are the five things about Elgin that Richard says make it pretty special…

1. A great mix of businesses

Richard says Elgin boasts a range of businesses.

He added: “We have such a great mix between long established businesses and new ones in Elgin.

“The likes of Gordon & MacPhail and JC Dawson Butchers have served the towns for so many years.

“Meanwhile, there is plenty of new businesses popping up in Elgin.”

2. Different places to go for drinks

“There is good range of places to go out for drinks in the Elgin town centre,” says Richard.

”You have the likes of the Granary, Dean’s Of Elgin and The Drouthy Cobbler.

“So you can find somewhere to go whether you would like a pint, a cocktail or something else.”

3. Walks

Richard highlighted a selection of favourite walks where you don’t have to leave town.

Richard said: “There are so many places to walk around in Elgin.

“Like from Cooper Park all the way to Elgin Cathedral and then into the town centre.

“You can also walk around the Biblical Gardens which are beautiful.

“I love walking along Morriston Road through to Cooper Park and then up the town.

“It’s the nature, quietness and then the activity.”

4. Architecture

There are many iconic and historic buildings across Elgin which showcase the town’s rich history.

He says: “As you walk around Elgin, there is a lot of great architecture.

“The buildings often give you a glimpse into the past.

“It also helps you learn more about the history of the town.

“The iconic builds include Dr Grays, Ladyhill monument and The Old Railway Station.”

5. Dandy Lion

Love him or loathe him, Dandy Lion has undeniably become a Elgin landmark since he was installed.

The Dandy Lion cost around £7,000.

Some think it is a hideous monstrosity. Meanwhile others sees it as a much-needed dash of colour and fun.

However, Richard says it is a good talking point and unique in the town.

