Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Elgin

Sirology owner Richard Cumming shares his favourite things about the town.

Sirology owner Richard Cummings
Elgin businessman Richard Cumming pictured.
By Sean McAngus

For eight years, Richard Cumming has been at the helm of men’s grooming shop Sirology on Elgin’s Batchen Street.

When he first moved to the town in the early 2000s, he saw it simply as a handy base between various jobs in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Richard Cumming in his Batchen Street shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now, 21 years on and with a business under his belt, Mr Cumming is passionate about Elgin and the future of the town centre.

Plus, he has previously been Elgin Bid’s chairman… so who better to ask about the best things about Elgin?

Here are the five things about Elgin that Richard says make it pretty special…

1. A great mix of businesses

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Richard says Elgin boasts a range of businesses.

He added: “We have such a great mix between long established businesses and new ones in Elgin.

“The likes of Gordon & MacPhail and JC Dawson Butchers have served the towns for so many years.

“Meanwhile, there is plenty of new businesses popping up in Elgin.”

Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

2. Different places to go for drinks

Owner  James Dean pictured outside Dean’s of Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“There is good range of places to go out for drinks in the Elgin town centre,” says Richard.

”You have the likes of the Granary, Dean’s Of Elgin and The Drouthy Cobbler.

“So you can find somewhere to go whether you would like a pint, a cocktail or something else.”

The pub has had a complete makeover. Image: The Granary.
The Granary.

3. Walks

Elgin Cathedral pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Richard highlighted a selection of favourite walks where you don’t have to leave town.

Richard said: “There are so many places to walk around in Elgin.

“Like from Cooper Park all the way to Elgin Cathedral and then into the town centre.

“You can also walk around the Biblical Gardens which are beautiful.

“I love walking along Morriston Road through to Cooper Park and then up the town.

“It’s the nature, quietness and then the activity.”

Biblical Gardens in Elgin

4. Architecture

Elgin Museum.

There are many iconic and historic buildings across Elgin which showcase the town’s rich history.

He says: “As you walk around Elgin, there is a lot of great architecture.

“The buildings often give you a glimpse into the past.

“It also helps you learn more about the history of the town.

“The iconic builds include Dr Grays, Ladyhill monument  and The Old Railway Station.”

The Ladyhill monument stands as the highest point in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

5. Dandy Lion

Dandy Lion with Elgin High Street behind.
Dandy Lion. Image: David Mackay/DCT Thomson

Love him or loathe him, Dandy Lion has undeniably become a Elgin landmark since he was installed.

The Dandy Lion cost around £7,000.

Some think it is a hideous monstrosity. Meanwhile others sees it as a much-needed dash of colour and fun.

However, Richard says it is a good talking point and unique in the town.

Dandy Lion keeps a watchful eye over Princess Anne in 2017. Image: DC Thomson

