Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor in Moray

A 55-year-old man has died following a crash between a tractor and motorbike in Moray.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the fatal collision which took place on the B9136 yesterday at 4.40pm.

Emergency services rushed to to the Glenlivet to Tomintoul road shortly after where the motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was then closed for over 10 hours as police carried out investigations in the area.

The tractor operator was uninjured by the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

Witnesses of crash urged to come forward

Motorists with dash cam footage especially are urged to contact the police.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, Elgin Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“Our enquires are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or either vehicle prior and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2366 of 9 July, 2024.