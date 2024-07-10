Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor in Moray

The road was closed for around 10 hours.

By Graham Fleming
A96 near Coachford keith has been closed.
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Image: DC Thomson

A 55-year-old man has died following a crash between a tractor and motorbike in Moray.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the fatal collision which took place on the B9136 yesterday at 4.40pm.

Emergency services rushed to to the Glenlivet to Tomintoul road shortly after where the motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was then closed for over 10 hours as police carried out investigations in the area.

The tractor operator was uninjured by the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

Witnesses of crash urged to come forward

Motorists with dash cam footage especially are urged to contact the police.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, Elgin Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“Our enquires are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or either vehicle prior and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2366 of 9 July, 2024.

Conversation