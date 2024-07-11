Moray’s gentleman journalist Bruce Taylor was first at Piper Alpha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray’s gentleman journalist Bruce Taylor was first at Piper Alpha

Moray reporter Bruce Taylor died on the anniversary of the devastating explosion in 1988.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Respected Moray journalist Bruce Taylor has died at the age of 76. Image: David Abernethy
Respected Moray journalist Bruce Taylor has died at the age of 76. Image: David Abernethy

The first journalist to reach Piper Alpha following the devastating explosion in 1988 has died.

Moray reporter Bruce Taylor flew over the scene on board a Nimrod aircraft from the local RAF station at Kinloss the day after the tragedy.

Bruce passed away on 6 July, the 36th anniversary of the disaster. He was 76.

‘One of Moray’s great reporters’

Elgin born and bred, Bruce left school at 15 and went to Websters College in the town to learn typing and shorthand.

He started his journalistic career with local Moray newspaper The Courant.

And his many duties included popping out to get cigarettes for the editor.

Being unable to drive, Bruce would think nothing of taking the bus to Dufftown or further afield to sniff out a story.

The Piper Alpha platform. Image: Shutterstock

And it was while working as a reporter with the paper that he was approached to join the Press and Journal in the late 1960s.

The move was to be a lucrative one, with his pay rising from £16 to £25 a week.

Piper Alpha was undoubtedly the biggest story Bruce worked on, and his copy was carried in other newspapers as well as the P&J.

Based in the Elgin office, he became friends with fellow reporter Alastair Bisset.

A keen nose for a story

And the pair were well known across their Moray patch.

But a stroke at Alastair’s retirement presentation in 1999 cut Bruce’s journalistic career short at the age of 50.

While unable to return to work, he did enjoy a wide range of interests.

Bruce loved all genres of music and was an active member of Moray Jazz Club.

And he had a keen interest in football keeping a close eye on the national team’s results.

Former Press and Journal journalist Bruce Taylor.

Bruce also completed his ECDL (European Computer Driving Licence) at Moray College in 2011, receiving an adult learners award for his efforts.

He would regularly visit his good friend and former journalist Harry Bremner, and the two would test each with quizzes to help keep their minds sharp.

However Bruce’s health deteriorated after suffering a brain aneurysm last year, which he received emergency surgery for in Glasgow.

‘My dad was well-known and respected’

But he still enjoyed reading the newspapers, and the company of his family including daughter Morna Abernethy, son-in-law David, grandson Scott, two great grandchildren and his long term companion Angie Stewart.

Morna said: “My dad was well known and respected by folk across Moray

“And I’ve been touched by the many kind messages people have sent me, including from his former colleagues who remember his compassion and diligence as a journalist.

“But he also had his good nature and sense of humour.

‘He loved banter’

“He loved banter with his old colleagues and pals and never lost his interest in local issues and current affairs.”

Former Northern Scot editor Pauline Taylor first met Bruce when he was a cub reporter in the 1960s.

She said: “He was one of journalism’s gentlemen and a joy to work with, even on rival newspapers.

“He had a keen nose for a story, but always worked ethically and with compassion.

“One of Moray’s last great reporters.”

Conversation