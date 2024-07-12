Moray’s Indiana Jones reveals latest rare discovery from Elgin quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray’s Indiana Jones reveals latest rare discovery from Elgin quarry

Lossiemouth explorer David Hendry dug up the remains of a 1952-dated Fairey Firefly aircraft and donated it to a local museum.

remains of Fairey Firefly aircraft. 
Moray discoverer David Hendry said the remains of the Fairey Firefly aircraft are in very good condition. Image: David Hendry
By Alberto Lejarraga

A Moray explorer well-known for documenting WWII sites and finding car wrecks has shared his latest discovery.

David Hendry, who has also dug up over 100 classic cars across the north and north-east, told The P&J about a “very rare” item he unveiled last week.

Mr Hendry, of Lossiemouth, was at the abandoned Bishopmill quarry near Elgin when he saw something potentially interesting hidden next to a 1980s crisp packet.

The explorer started digging up and was shocked to uncover the remains of a war aircraft.

After washing it up, he realised it was the oil tank of a Fairey Firefly, a WWII carrier-borne fighter aircraft, dated April 1952.

David Hendry started digging up at the Bishopmill quarry. Image: David Hendry
The oil tank of the Fairey Firefly aircraft after Mr Hendry dug it up and washed it. Image: David Hendry

Rare aircraft could be Fairey Firefly that crashed in Lossiemouth in 1953

Mr Hendry believes his rare discovery, which is “in very good condition”, could be the remains of a Fairey Firefly that crashed in Lossiemouth in 1953.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, a Fairey Firefly of the 766 Squadron from the HMS Fulmar, which is the current RAF Lossiemouth base, crashed onto the West Beach at Lossiemouth on July 2, 1953.

An example of a Fairey Firefly aircraft.
The Fairey Firefly oil tank dates back to 1952. Image: David Hendry
David Hendry has donated the item to a museum. Image: David Hendry

It was reported the reason for the crash was unknown, but an engine failure was suspected.

The aircraft’s pilot, Sub-Lieutenant Peter R.G. Pfaff, lost his life in the accident.

Regarding his discovery, Mr Hendry said: “I reckon it got dumped at the Brumley Brae aircraft scrapyard and someone took it and then dumped it in Bishopmill Quarry.”

Oil tank is now in a museum

Like Indiana Jones would do when finding a historical piece, Mr Hendry took the oil tank into a museum.

The 72-year-old remains are now at the Morayvia Aviation Museum in Kinloss.

The Lossiemouth explorer previously gave the museum a 1940s Shelduck drone.

The Shelduck drone he previously donated to the Kinloss museum. Image: David Hendry.
Mr Hendry found the aircraft oil tank near a crisp packet from the 1980s. Image: David Hendry

Regarding his discoveries, Mr Hendry insists they are completely effortless.

“That’s the thing, I just find things without trying,” he concluded.

