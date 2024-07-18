Huge whale washes up on Lossiemouth beach as public warned to stay away from rotting carcass

A seven-metre minke found washed up on Lossiemouth’s west beach is being monitored until ‘nature takes its course’.

The animal, which likely died after becoming entangled in creel lines, is lying halfway along the coast between the West Beach café and Covesea lighthouse.

Locals are being urged to stay away as Moray Council’s Environmental Health service monitors the carcass.

Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) have confirmed they will not remove the whale from the beauty spot for scientific research “due to its decomposed state.”

Meanwhile, Moray Council have opted to leave the whale in its current location to “let nature or the tide take its course.”

‘Unsafe and impractical’ to remove carcass from Lossiemouth beach

Moray Council’s Acting Head of Economic Growth and Development, Beverly Smith, said it would be unsafe to remove the whale from its current location.

She said: “While it’s a distressing sight to see we know that nature will take its course and the whale will eventually disappear.

“The difficulties in removing the carcass are numerous and it would be unsafe and impractical to do so.”

“I echo the reminder from our Environmental Health team to avoid the area for the time being and to keep dogs and children away from the whale.”