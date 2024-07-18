Huge whale washes up on Lossiemouth beach as public warned to stay away from rotting carcass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Huge whale washes up on Lossiemouth beach as public warned to stay away from rotting carcass

The public are being asked to avoid the area.

By Michelle Henderson
A seven metre minke whale was found washed up on Lossiemouth's West beach
A seven metre minke whale was found washed up on Lossiemouth's West beach. Image: Moray Council.

A seven-metre minke found washed up on Lossiemouth’s west beach is being monitored until ‘nature takes its course’.

The animal, which likely died after becoming entangled in creel lines, is lying halfway along the coast between the West Beach café and Covesea lighthouse.

Locals are being urged to stay away as Moray Council’s Environmental Health service monitors the carcass.

Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) have confirmed they will not remove the whale from the beauty spot for scientific research “due to its decomposed state.”

Meanwhile, Moray Council have opted to leave the whale in its current location to “let nature or the tide take its course.”

‘Unsafe and impractical’ to remove carcass from Lossiemouth beach

Moray Council’s Acting Head of Economic Growth and Development, Beverly Smith, said it would be unsafe to remove the whale from its current location.

She said: “While it’s a distressing sight to see we know that nature will take its course and the whale will eventually disappear.

“The difficulties in removing the carcass are numerous and it would be unsafe and impractical to do so.”

“I echo the reminder from our Environmental Health team to avoid the area for the time being and to keep dogs and children away from the whale.”

