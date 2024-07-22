Luxury car stolen from Elgin street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Luxury car stolen from Elgin street

Officers are appealing for information after the white Mercedes was taken on Friday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
white mercedes
Officers are appealing for information after the theft: Image: Police Scotland

A luxury car has been stolen from a residential area in Elgin.

Officers are appealing for information following the theft.

It happened in the Covesea Rise area between 3.45am and 4.05am on Friday, July 19.

The stolen vehicle is a white Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2017 with a registration mark YTU 531.

The white Mercedes was stolen on Covesea Rise on Friday. Image: Police Scotland

The price for a second-hand car of this type can reach £30,000.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0923 of Friday 19 July, 2024.

More from Moray

Elgin bus station pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How Elgin Bus Station could have ended up moving to Royal Mail site
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative Picture shows; Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Murderer who stole £120,000 from mother-in-law avoids jail
Musical act performs in front of Speyfest banner.
In pictures: Thousands of festival-goers descend on Moray for Speyfest
Sunninghill Hotel directors Alastair Ross and Jonathan Orr. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sunninghill Hotel director reveals what attracts visitors to Elgin - and why they keep…
Moray farmer Jock Gibson.
Watch: Moment Moray farmer charged by large cow
Former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The end for iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings is nigh and latest…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a road rage terror and a high-end fashion gang
landslide in Keith.
Landslide on A96 in Keith prompts safety inspection
old signs Buckie
Old shop signs uncovered in store makeover reveal Buckie retail history
Locator of Highland Council headquarters.
Highland Council ranked worst in Scotland - with Aberdeen third to last
3