Luxury car stolen from Elgin street

A luxury car has been stolen from a residential area in Elgin.

Officers are appealing for information following the theft.

It happened in the Covesea Rise area between 3.45am and 4.05am on Friday, July 19.

The stolen vehicle is a white Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2017 with a registration mark YTU 531.

The price for a second-hand car of this type can reach £30,000.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0923 of Friday 19 July, 2024.