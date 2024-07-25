‘Mama looking for her babies’: Concern after feral kittens rescued from Elgin roundabout

A cat welfare charity has appealed for the people who have taken stray kittens from an Elgin roundabout to get in touch.

On a Facebook post, Moray Cats Protection said they had spent yesterday “assuming” charity SSPCA had collected the litter of kittens and their mum from the busy Bishopmill roundabout in the town.

However, this was not the case, with them saying: “Now we hear that mama cat is still there, desperately looking for her babies.”

The Cats Protection said the feral kittens are big enough to be weaned.

However, they are not big enough to be away from their mum.

In a plea to the public, the Facebook post asked: “If you know who has the kittens ask them to send us a message so we can try and trap mama too.”

They also confirmed the SSPCA have said they will not help due to the mum cat not being injured.

Moray Cats Protection revealed they have a “100% success rate” at catching mum cats.

The charity gets the kittens first and then puts them in an open carrier alongside a trap and wait for their mother to return.

Moray Cats Protection hoping to ‘catch’ kittens’ mum

They added: “They will have been nested up in that roundabout for weeks. The only reason they are being seen now is the kittens are weaned and beginning to explore outside the nest.

“If we don’t catch mama and spay her, the loss of her babies will bring her back into heat. She’ll get pregnant again. So we’ll all be back here, doing this again in about three months.”

The mum cat, who has been described as being grey and white, is believed to have run into Cooper Park.

And after “several attempts” to locate her back at the roundabout yesterday evening, she had not returned.