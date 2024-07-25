‘Mama looking for her babies’: Concern after feral kittens rescued from Elgin roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Mama looking for her babies’: Concern after feral kittens rescued from Elgin roundabout

The Cats Protection said the kittens are big enough to be weaned but are not old enough to be away from their mother.

Kittens at Bishopmill roundabout.
Three kittens were rescued, but not their mum. Image: Moray Cats Protection.
By Chris Cromar

A cat welfare charity has appealed for the people who have taken stray kittens from an Elgin roundabout to get in touch.

On a Facebook post, Moray Cats Protection said they had spent yesterday “assuming” charity SSPCA had collected the litter of kittens and their mum from the busy Bishopmill roundabout in the town.

However, this was not the case, with them saying: “Now we hear that mama cat is still there, desperately looking for her babies.”

The Cats Protection said the feral kittens are big enough to be weaned.

However, they are not big enough to be away from their mum.

Bishopmill roundabout, Elgin.
The kittens were found at Bishopmill roundabout in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.

In a plea to the public, the Facebook post asked: “If you know who has the kittens ask them to send us a message so we can try and trap mama too.”

They also confirmed the SSPCA have said they will not help due to the mum cat not being injured.

Moray Cats Protection revealed they have a “100% success rate” at catching mum cats.

The charity gets the kittens first and then puts them in an open carrier alongside a trap and wait for their mother to return.

Moray Cats Protection hoping to ‘catch’ kittens’ mum

They added: “They will have been nested up in that roundabout for weeks. The only reason they are being seen now is the kittens are weaned and beginning to explore outside the nest.

“If we don’t catch mama and spay her, the loss of her babies will bring her back into heat. She’ll get pregnant again. So we’ll all be back here, doing this again in about three months.”

Cooper Park, Elgin.
The mum cat is believed to have fled to Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The mum cat, who has been described as being grey and white, is believed to have run into Cooper Park.

And after “several attempts” to locate her back at the roundabout yesterday evening, she had not returned.

Conversation