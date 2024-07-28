Police trace ‘suited’ man seen on Elgin street in early hours

Police have traced a “suited” man last seen on an Elgin street in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers had previously said they worried about the man’s welfare and wanted locals to check cameras and doorbells for footage.

However, in an update around an hour later, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The man officers were looking to trace in the Lesmurdie Road area of Elgin has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”