Luxury cruise ship operator reveals why it has added Buckie to its destinations for high-end voyages

A cruise ship operator organising high-end voyages to Buckie has revealed what has made the Moray port attractive.

Hebridean Cruises is running a luxury trip to the town next week with berths starting at £4,200 per person for the seven-night sailing.

In comparison, packages for seven-night cruises of the Mediterranean from Southampton can start at about £1,000 per person with P&O.

Hebridean Cruises say their voyages on their boutique cruise ships allow guests to delve deeper into the history and culture of the area while enjoying luxury and a “house-party atmosphere”.

The grand Buckie sailing includes two gala dinners on the Lord of the Highlands cruise ship, which boasts a “country house atmosphere” across its three decks with expert guest speakers.

Guests will be treated to a trip to Gordon Castle in Fochabers during their time in Moray.

Moray Council introduced a special price for cruise ships to berth in Buckie earlier this year amids inquiries from operators.

Why ebridean Cruises has chosen Buckie

Hebridean Cruises is a Yorkshire-based company that has, until recently, traditionally focused on the West Coast of Scotland with its Hebridean Princess vessel making voyages between Oban, the Inner Hebrides and west Highlands.

The cruise ship was reportedly one of the late Queen’s favourites and was chartered for her 80th birthday and also Prince Andrew’s 50th.

Ken Charleson, managing director of Hebridean Cruises, told the Press and Journal the addition of Lord of the Highlands during the Covid pandemic had expanded their area this year.

He said: “We decided to operate in the Caledonian Canal but only for part of the season and we were looking for alternative itineraries in the east and to the north as we already have Hebridean Princess operating mainly on the west coast.

“We were aware of Buckie as Lord of the Glens has dry docked there previously and it was a good overnight stop either on the way south to Edinburgh or north to Wick and Orkney.

“On our visits to Buckie this season, in addition to Gordon Castle, we also visited Brodie Castle near Nairn and Cawdor Castle.

“We are always on the lookout for new places to take our guests and certainly distilleries, food destinations and heritage sites would be some of the visits we would include.”

Could more cruise ships visit Buckie?

Lord of the Highlands is due to make its second stop in Buckie this year when it visits next weekend.

A “Jewels of the East Coast” voyage in June began in Edinburgh and also visited Dundee, Montrose, Aberdeen and Fraserburgh on its way to Inverness.

The “Voyage from the Far North” cruise due to run next week will begin in Scrabster on Monday, arrive in Orkney the following day, sail to Wick on Friday, arrive in Buckie on Saturday and conclude in Inverness the following day.

Mr Charleson told the Press and Journal that while his cruise ships are currently not due to visit Buckie next year, they could return in the future.

He said: “We do not plan to use Buckie in 2025 as Lord of the Highlands will be concentrating on the Caledonian Canal next season.

“This does not however mean we will not consider using Buckie in future seasons.”

Inside the Lord of the Highlands cruise ship

Hebridean Cruises markets itself as “one of the smallest and finest” cruise ship operators.

With just 19 cabins for up to 38 guests, Lord of the Highlands is far from the large cruise ships regularly seen sailing past Buckie on their way to Invergordon.

However, at 148ft long the Moray port is capable of accommodating much larger vessels.

Moray Council says Buckie harbour can welcome vessels up to 280ft.

The largest cabins on Lord of the Highlands will cost £6,020 for the cruise to Buckie.

Rooms boast picturesque Ocean views as well as “sumptuous” bed linen, “plush” mattresses and “fluffy” towels.

Four of the rooms have private balconies while the rest have access to a large sitting lounge, described as “reminiscent of a British Pullman carriage”.

Read more about cruise ships in Buckie