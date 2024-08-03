Luxury cruise ship operator reveals why it has added Buckie to its destinations for high-end voyages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury cruise ship operator reveals why it has added Buckie to its destinations for high-end voyages

Cabins for the seven-day voyage to the Moray port start at more than £4,000 per person.

By David Mackay
Lord of the Highlands cruise ship in Caledonian Canal.
Lord of the Highlands is due to arrive in Buckie next week. Image: Hebridean Cruises

A cruise ship operator organising high-end voyages to Buckie has revealed what has made the Moray port attractive.

Hebridean Cruises is running a luxury trip to the town next week with berths starting at £4,200 per person for the seven-night sailing.

In comparison, packages for seven-night cruises of the Mediterranean from Southampton can start at about £1,000 per person with P&O.

Hebridean Cruises say their voyages on their boutique cruise ships allow guests to delve deeper into the history and culture of the area while enjoying luxury and a “house-party atmosphere”.

Lord of the Highlands in Caledonian Canal.
Lord of the Highlands predominantly operates in the Caledonian Canal. Image: Hebridean Cruises

The grand Buckie sailing includes two gala dinners on the Lord of the Highlands cruise ship, which boasts a “country house atmosphere” across its three decks with expert guest speakers.

Guests will be treated to a trip to Gordon Castle in Fochabers during their time in Moray.

Moray Council introduced a special price for cruise ships to berth in Buckie earlier this year amids inquiries from operators.

Why ebridean Cruises has chosen Buckie

Hebridean Cruises is a Yorkshire-based company that has, until recently, traditionally focused on the West Coast of Scotland with its Hebridean Princess vessel making voyages between Oban, the Inner Hebrides and west Highlands.

The cruise ship was reportedly one of the late Queen’s favourites and was chartered for her 80th birthday and also Prince Andrew’s 50th.

Aerial view of Gordon Castle's walled garden.
Cruise ship guests will travel from Buckie to visit Gordon Castle’s walled garden. Image: Historic Houses/Ed Bollom

Ken Charleson, managing director of Hebridean Cruises, told the Press and Journal the addition of Lord of the Highlands during the Covid pandemic had expanded their area this year.

He said: “We decided to operate in the Caledonian Canal but only for part of the season and we were looking for alternative itineraries in the east and to the north as we already have Hebridean Princess operating mainly on the west coast.

“We were aware of Buckie as Lord of the Glens has dry docked there previously and it was a good overnight stop either on the way south to Edinburgh or north to Wick and Orkney.

Ken Charleson head shot.
Hebridean Cruises managing director Ken Charleson. Image: Hebridean Cruises

“On our visits to Buckie this season, in addition to Gordon Castle, we also visited Brodie Castle near Nairn and Cawdor Castle.

“We are always on the lookout for new places to take our guests and certainly distilleries, food destinations and heritage sites would be some of the visits we would include.”

Could more cruise ships visit Buckie?

Lord of the Highlands is due to make its second stop in Buckie this year when it visits next weekend.

A “Jewels of the East Coast” voyage in June began in Edinburgh and also visited Dundee, Montrose, Aberdeen and Fraserburgh on its way to Inverness.

Boats at Buckie harbour on a calm day with blue sky.
Moray Council wants to attract cruise ship operators to Buckie Harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The “Voyage from the Far North” cruise due to run next week will begin in Scrabster on Monday, arrive in Orkney the following day, sail to Wick on Friday, arrive in Buckie on Saturday and conclude in Inverness the following day.

Mr Charleson told the Press and Journal that while his cruise ships are currently not due to visit Buckie next year, they could return in the future.

He said: “We do not plan to use Buckie in 2025 as Lord of the Highlands will be concentrating on the Caledonian Canal next season.

“This does not however mean we will not consider using Buckie in future seasons.”

Inside the Lord of the Highlands cruise ship

Hebridean Cruises markets itself as “one of the smallest and finest” cruise ship operators.

With just 19 cabins for up to 38 guests, Lord of the Highlands is far from the large cruise ships regularly seen sailing past Buckie on their way to Invergordon.

However, at 148ft long the Moray port is capable of accommodating much larger vessels.

Moray Council says Buckie harbour can welcome vessels up to 280ft.

The largest cabins on Lord of the Highlands will cost £6,020 for the cruise to Buckie.

Rooms boast picturesque Ocean views as well as “sumptuous” bed linen, “plush” mattresses and “fluffy” towels.

Four of the rooms have private balconies while the rest have access to a large sitting lounge, described as “reminiscent of a British Pullman carriage”.

