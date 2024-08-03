‘Its been a long time coming’: Cable Cafe opens at Burghead Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Its been a long time coming’: Cable Cafe opens at Burghead Beach

The cafe is housed in an old junction box which had sat abandoned for more than two decades.

By Ross Hempseed
The Cable Cafe now open in Burghead. Image: Elaine Sutherland.
The Cable Cafe now open in Burghead. Image: Elaine Sutherland.

An old building disused for more than 20 years at Burghead Beach has been given a new lease of life as a cafe.

The abandoned building has been transformed, with a vibrant green coat of paint and gold lettering which says Cable Cafe.

The cafe is the new venture for Elaine Sutherland, who has been dreaming of bringing the building back to life, a sentiment shared by Burghead residents.

Ms Sutherland said: “It was just in an amazing position, and Burghead doesn’t really have somewhere that sells ice cream or anything like that.

Customers gather outside the Cable Cafe. Image: Elaine Sutherland.

“We walk along the beach all the time and wish there was somewhere we could grab a coffee or an ice cream.

“Burghead is so underestimated. It is a beautiful place with an amazing beach and harbour. There is so much to do.”

After months of work getting the building ready, the cafe finally opened the shutters on Saturday, August 3.

Ms Sutherland and her team were delighted to see dozens of people had already formed a queue, eager for their ice cream fix.

Cable Cafe will also sell home bakes and coffee as well and the opening is just in time to catch the tail end of the tourist season.

She always hopes to entice customers who may be walking their dogs along the beach or those staying in the caravan park.

Cable cafe opens in Burghead.
What the building looked like before undergoing a transformation. Image: Elaine Sutherland.

Sunshine as Cable Cafe opens near Burghead Beach

According to Ms Sutherland, the building used to be an old junction box, where cables would run up the coast and onwards to Shetland.

It was previously known as Cable Cottage and has been expanded over the years.

Hence the name Cable Cafe.

The sun was shining down on the cafe as families enjoyed their ice cream while sitting on the benches nearby, admiring the stunning views of Moray Firth.

The Cable Cafe was opened by Ms Sutherland’s grandchildren – Harris, Hudson and Anna Farquhar. Also pictured in pink aprons are the three staff – Kirstyn, Sophia and Iona. Image: Elaine Sutherland.

Ms Sutherland said the atmosphere when they opened was “incredible” and was so thankful for the support from the community.

Many customers told her they had “waited 20 years for a cafe to open” at that spot and that “it’s been a long time coming”.

She recalled the first customer, Rhona Graham, saying she had waited more than 25 years for a cafe to arrive.

Ms Sutherland added: “Everyone had been so positive since we started work on the cafe everyone has been encouraging.”

