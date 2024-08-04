Elgin’s Cooper Park sealed off as forensic teams comb the area

Cooper Park in Elgin was sealed off on Sunday evening as forensic teams combed the area.

Officials in white forensic suits were spotted in Elgin’s Cooper Park at around 6.30pm on Sunday, August 4.

They were spotted combing a section of grass that had been cordoned off by police tape near the tennis courts, although, it is unknown what they were searching for.

Detectives were spotted investigating the area with a police van standing by at the cordon.

Police and forensics eventually left the scene at around 7pm.

