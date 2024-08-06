Lossiemouth was the hottest place in the UK yesterday – but will the warm weather last?

Lossiemouth was the hottest place in the UK yesterday.

Temperatures soared to 27.4C in the Moray seaside town, which narrowly beat 27.3C Writtle in south-east England.

According to Channel 4 weather presenter Liam Dutton, the warm weather could be attributed to the Foehn Effect – a process that makes one side of a mountain or range of hills much warmer than the other due to the way the air behaves.

It was a very localised picture as the lowest minimum temperature in Grampian was at Inverbervie, which only achieved 12.7C.

The sunniest place across Aberdeenshire and Moray was in Dyce achieving 5.6 hours of sun.

Yesterday, Tain was the hottest place in the Highlands, with a temperature of 24.2C.

Rainfall in Achnigart was 26.8mm, so it was a very mixed picture across Scotland.

Tiree, often named the sunniest place in the UK, had 6.7 hours of sun.

But will the hot weather last?

Met Office forecasters predict “fresher air” across the area today, with a mere 20C for Lossiemouth.

That’s still warmer than many places across the north.

What’s the forecast for the rest of the week?

Today in Moray and Aberdeenshire, it is to be mainly dry in the north with some sunny spells and a few afternoon showers.

Aberdeen and much of the north-east including Peterhead, Banff and Forres will reach 19C by 4pm.

It will be a drier, fresher day with lengthy periods of sunshine.

Some clouds bubbling up this afternoon with the odd light shower possible.

There will be light southwest winds with a maximum temperature 21C.

It will be mainly dry with clear periods before turning cloudier later tonight with a cluster of showers arriving from the west towards morning.

The minimum temperature is 10C.

Tomorrow will be a rather cloudy morning with scattered showers, some heavy.

Showers become fewer during the afternoon with more in the way of sunshine.

As the evening arrives there will be fresh southwest winds, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

It will be a dry, bright Thursday morning – the Met Office says it will be cloudy with rain later.

There will be sunny spells on Friday and Saturday with scattered showers and fresh westerly winds.

What will the weather be like in the Highlands?

Today in the Highlands, the Met Office says it will be a fresher day, “with some good spells of sunshine”.

Cromarty, Allness, Strathpeffer and Tain will be 18C by 4pm, with Dunbeath a cooler 15C and Wick 16C.

Showers on the west coast this morning will spread eastwards this afternoon.

Light winds this morning then southerly winds freshening over Western Isles this afternoon.

Showers will become more frequent and heavier on the West Coast early tonight, extending eastwards later tonight.

Showers accompanied by a strong southwest wind, with a minimum temperature of 10C.

On Wednesday in the Highlands, it will be cloudy with further showers during the day, some heavy in the afternoon.

Between Thursday and Sunday, it will be dry, with a bright start to Thursday then rain crossing all parts during the day.

Brighter weather follows for Friday and Saturday with blustery showers, some heavy.