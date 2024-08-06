Lossiemouth was the hottest place in the UK yesterday – but will the warm weather last?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Lossiemouth was the hottest place in the UK yesterday – but will the warm weather last?

Forecasters have revealed why the Moray town was a toasty 27.4C.

By Louise Glen
Lossiemouth in the sun.
Lossiemouth in the sun yesterday. Image: Claire Aroa.

Lossiemouth was the hottest place in the UK yesterday.

Temperatures soared to 27.4C in the Moray seaside town, which narrowly beat 27.3C Writtle in south-east England.

According to Channel 4 weather presenter Liam Dutton, the warm weather could be attributed to the Foehn Effect – a process that makes one side of a mountain or range of hills much warmer than the other due to the way the air behaves.

Temperatures will reach 19C in parts of the Highlands and north-east today. Image: Met Office

It was a very localised picture as the lowest minimum temperature in Grampian was at Inverbervie, which only achieved 12.7C.

The sunniest place across Aberdeenshire and Moray was in Dyce achieving 5.6 hours of sun.

Yesterday, Tain was the hottest place in the Highlands, with a temperature of 24.2C.

Rainfall in Achnigart was 26.8mm, so it was a very mixed picture across Scotland.

Tiree, often named the sunniest place in the UK,  had 6.7 hours of sun.

But will the hot weather last?

Met Office forecasters predict “fresher air” across the area today, with a mere 20C for Lossiemouth.

That’s still warmer than many places across the north.

What’s the forecast for the rest of the week?

Today in Moray and Aberdeenshire, it is to be mainly dry in the north with some sunny spells and a few afternoon showers.

Aberdeen and much of the north-east including Peterhead, Banff and Forres will reach 19C by 4pm.

Lucia Kerr, 8, with grandma Flora on Aberdeen Beach at the weekend
Lucia Kerr, 8, with grandma Flora on Aberdeen Beach at the weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It will be a drier, fresher day with lengthy periods of sunshine.

Some clouds bubbling up this afternoon with the odd light shower possible.

There will be light southwest winds with a maximum temperature 21C.

It will be mainly dry with clear periods before turning cloudier later tonight with a cluster of showers arriving from the west towards morning.

The minimum temperature is 10C.

Tomorrow will be a rather cloudy morning with scattered showers, some heavy.

Showers become fewer during the afternoon with more in the way of sunshine.

As the evening arrives there will be fresh southwest winds, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

It will be a dry, bright Thursday morning – the Met Office says it will be cloudy with rain later.

There will be sunny spells on Friday and Saturday with scattered showers and fresh westerly winds.

What will the weather be like in the Highlands?

Today in the Highlands, the Met Office says it will be a fresher day, “with some good spells of sunshine”.

Cromarty, Allness, Strathpeffer and Tain will be 18C by 4pm, with Dunbeath a cooler 15C and Wick 16C.

Showers on the west coast this morning will spread eastwards this afternoon.

Light winds this morning then southerly winds freshening over Western Isles this afternoon.

Showers will become more frequent and heavier on the West Coast early tonight, extending eastwards later tonight.

Showers accompanied by a strong southwest wind, with a minimum temperature of 10C.

On Wednesday in the Highlands, it will be cloudy with further showers during the day, some heavy in the afternoon.

Between Thursday and Sunday, it will be dry, with a bright start to Thursday then rain crossing all parts during the day.

Brighter weather follows for Friday and Saturday with blustery showers, some heavy.

