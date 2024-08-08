Ancient Cullen church still receiving money from Robert the Bruce after 700 years faces closure

The future of a historic Cullen church that still receives money personally ordered by Robert the Bruce nearly 700 years ago has been thrown into doubt.

For almost eight centuries congregations have gathered in the Auld Kirk, making it one of the oldest places of worship in Scotland still in use.

However, its last service could be held as soon as next month with the Church of Scotland confirming closure plans for the ancient Cullen building.

It is not known what the decision could mean for the historic link between the town and Robert the Bruce that remains treasured to this day.

Why money from Robert the Bruce is still given to Cullen church

Cullen’s direct link to Robert the Bruce dates from the death of his second wife Elizabeth de Burgh in 1327.

The Ulster-born daughter of a nobleman was visiting the north-east town when she died after falling from her horse.

While plans were made to transport her body to the traditional royal burial ground at Dunfermline Abbey, locals grew concerned her remains may not survive the journey intact.

So instead they removed her internal organs so the body could make the journey safely.

Overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness and kindness of the Cullen parishioners, Robert the Bruce ordered the church to receive money “for all eternity”.

The money, originally five Scots pounds, was so that Elizabeth de Burgh would be remembered in a special service every year.

The memorial service has continued to be held every October, the month the royal died, when locals pray for everyone lost in the community over the past 12 months.

Today the money equates to £2.10 a year with Moray Council now responsible for paying.

However, it is understood that because the council won’t write a cheque for such a small amount it is accumulated and paid every few years into the local common good fund for the church to collect.

Uncertain future for Auld Kirk in Cullen

Church of Scotland bosses have now confirmed they plan to “dispose” of the Auld Kirk in Cullen.

The historic site is about a mile outside the town and was left in its original position when the rest of the old town was demolished and rebuilt 200 years ago.

The A-listed building, which is known to have existed in 1236, is now only used for services on the first Sunday of the month.

The Hall Church, which is within the community just off the A98 Buckie to Banff road and used for the rest of the weekly services, will be retained.

Notices erected by the local congregation in advance of talks explained they wanted to keep both buildings but warned the final decision would rest with the Church of Scotland.

Signs have since been erected on the Auld Kirk gates explaining it has been decided that the place of worship “should be sold/disposed of from immediate effect”.

It is understood services could continue there until 2027 and the possibility of a transfer to a community group is one of the options being considered.

The Church of Scotland has stressed that steps will be taken to ensure the ancient building is cared for by its new owners.

A spokesman said: “Services are not held in the Auld Kirk during the winter months and will resume in spring 2025 on the basis the building is still within the ownership of the Church of Scotland.

“The building is not up for sale at the moment.

“In the event of a sale in the future, steps will be taken to ensure the building is taken over by a party willing to preserve it.

“Any items that are of value to the Church of Scotland from an ecclesiastical perspective would be removed before any handover.

“The money decreed by Robert the Bruce is held by Moray Council in the Cullen Common Good Fund.”

Cullen church closure is one of many across north-east

Confirmation the Auld Kirk in Cullen has been listed for closure is just the latest in Church of Scotland cost-saving plans.

Last year the Press and Journal revealed Birnie Kirk near Elgin would be shutting after nearly 900 years of services.

Meanwhile, St Giles Church in the heart of Elgin has also been slated for closure in the coming years.

Three churches in Fraserburgh have joined together to form a united parish and St Mark’s Church in Aberdeen city centre has been put up for sale.

Church of Scotland says changing population patterns with falling memberships means the organisation has had to examine the number of buildings it owns.

It has admitted that communities will find some of the decisions that have been made “difficult”.

