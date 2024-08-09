Firefighters called to A941 crash north of Elgin

Firefighters were called to a crash on the A941 north of Elgin.

The incident happened on the Elgin to Lossiemouth road shortly after 4.30pm today.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, close to Spynie Place.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified of the incident at 4.38pm.

One appliance from Elgin was tasked to the scene.

A fire spokesman said all occupants were safely out of the vehicle’s period to arrival.

The crew left the scene at 5.50pm.

The road remains blocked as crews deal with the incident.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

