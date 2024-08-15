Former Printing Works on Elgin’s South Street will be transformed after lying empty for 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Printing Works on Elgin’s South Street will be transformed after lying empty for 11 years

The South Street building was once home to the first Elgin newspaper, the Courier.

By Sean McAngus
Former printing works viewed from street.
The former printing works will be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A former printing works in Elgin town centre that has been empty more than a decade is poised for a makeover.

The building at 31 South Street was once home to the first Elgin newspaper, the Courier.

The first edition was published in 1827 before it merged with the Courant – and later ceased to exist.

Most recently it was home to Moravian Press until they left the building in 2011.

In January, we first revealed Jean Stalker’s plans to transform part of the building into a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

Our coverage of the plans.

The property is spread over two floors, with attic space and a large workshop space to the rear.

Earlier this year, Mrs Stalker was given planning permission to replace all the windows  and refurbish and paint the doors black.

We previously reported on how a planning application was not needed for the change of use to the building.

What is happening to the Printing Works building?

South Street buildings.
The former Printing Works building is next to the Ada restaurant. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £180,000 transformation.

Therefore, work can start to breathe new life into the vacant building.

There will be two salon spaces on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, two offices will be transformed into beauty treatment rooms. Finally, the attic space will be used for more storage space.

S Reid Design represented her in the planning process.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The building was previously identified in the Elgin town centre masterplan as one that should be given new life.

Council officials said the property would be suitable for a range of of uses, including
potential as a contemporary art gallery, retail or business space.

Plenty of activity on South Street

South Street in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There is a lot of redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street ongoing and on the horizon.

Gordon and MacPhail’s prominent shop is currently getting a multi million-pound makeover to create a unique whisky experience.

Bosses previously raised hopes it will open this year.

In the meantime, the whisky specialists have been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

Picture taken last year showing Gordon & MacPhail building currently being transformed into tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, there is also the Moray Council-led South Street redevelopment project which includes a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) are overseeing the project which will see five buildings, including two former Junners shops, demolished to make way for the development.

Looking up at the front door of former Junners toy shop in Elgin, which is part of the South Street regeneration
Former Junners store will be demolished, however listed facade to be retained. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Architects Oberlanders believe the new buildings will enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and its setting.

In May, councillors on the planning committee gave the South Street development the go-ahead.

Now building warrants are awaiting approval for demolition of the buildings and the construction of the new development.

 

3D model of what the South Street development will look like once it is completed. Image: Oberlanders Architects

Meanwhile, a former candy shop at 71 South Street in Elgin is being turned into a Greek restaurant and takeaway.

Earlier this month, the couple Florian and Vanessa Koci behind the new business spoke exclusively to the Press and Journal.

Read more about Elgin:

