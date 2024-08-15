Former Printing Works on Elgin’s South Street will be transformed after lying empty for 11 years

A former printing works in Elgin town centre that has been empty more than a decade is poised for a makeover.

The building at 31 South Street was once home to the first Elgin newspaper, the Courier.

The first edition was published in 1827 before it merged with the Courant – and later ceased to exist.

Most recently it was home to Moravian Press until they left the building in 2011.

In January, we first revealed Jean Stalker’s plans to transform part of the building into a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

The property is spread over two floors, with attic space and a large workshop space to the rear.

Earlier this year, Mrs Stalker was given planning permission to replace all the windows and refurbish and paint the doors black.

We previously reported on how a planning application was not needed for the change of use to the building.

What is happening to the Printing Works building?

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £180,000 transformation.

Therefore, work can start to breathe new life into the vacant building.

There will be two salon spaces on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, two offices will be transformed into beauty treatment rooms. Finally, the attic space will be used for more storage space.

S Reid Design represented her in the planning process.

The building was previously identified in the Elgin town centre masterplan as one that should be given new life.

Council officials said the property would be suitable for a range of of uses, including

potential as a contemporary art gallery, retail or business space.

Plenty of activity on South Street

There is a lot of redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street ongoing and on the horizon.

Gordon and MacPhail’s prominent shop is currently getting a multi million-pound makeover to create a unique whisky experience.

Bosses previously raised hopes it will open this year.

In the meantime, the whisky specialists have been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

Meanwhile, there is also the Moray Council-led South Street redevelopment project which includes a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) are overseeing the project which will see five buildings, including two former Junners shops, demolished to make way for the development.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Architects Oberlanders believe the new buildings will enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and its setting.

In May, councillors on the planning committee gave the South Street development the go-ahead.

Now building warrants are awaiting approval for demolition of the buildings and the construction of the new development.

Meanwhile, a former candy shop at 71 South Street in Elgin is being turned into a Greek restaurant and takeaway.

Earlier this month, the couple Florian and Vanessa Koci behind the new business spoke exclusively to the Press and Journal.

