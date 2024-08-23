Yes sir, MacMoray will boogie! First act announced for final festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

Yes sir, MacMoray will boogie! First act announced for final festival

Baccara will lead the line-up at Elgin's Cooper Park.

By Ena Saracevic
Duo Baccara in one picture then MacMoray crowd in another.
Baccara will perform at next year's MacMoray Easter festival.

Festival-goers should get ready to boogie as Spanish duo Baccara are set to take to the stage at the last MacMoray Easter festival.

Baccara, known for their 1977 disco anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, are the first act announced for next year’s MacMoray Easter festival.

The news, which was announced on the official MacMoray Facebook page earlier today, has received hundreds of comments from festival-goers excited to see the duo perform next year.

Recorded in the Netherlands and released in 1977, the song was an enormous pan-European hit that eventually became the unofficial anthem of Scotland football fans.

The ‘unofficial’ Scottish football anthem

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie was first linked to Scottish football in 2015 when a video of Aberdeen and international defender Andy Considine singing the song with others during his stag do was leaked on YouTube.

The hit track reached number three in one UK singles chart in mid-November 2020 when Scotland defeated Serbia in a Euro 2020 play-off, with footage of Considine and his team-mates dancing and singing along to the track going viral.

The song, which has since been covered by Goldfrapp, The Fratellis and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, was heard being sung loudly and proudly by Scotland fans throughout the tournament in 2021.

The song was heard again as Scotland headed to Germany after qualifying for Euro 2024.

Cristina Sevilla and Helen De Quiroga will perform at next year’s MacMoray Easter festival. Image: Baccara

One of the original members of Baccara, Maria Mendiola, passed away in 2021.

After the passing of María Mendiola, Cristina Sevilla decided to continue with the formation as a homage to Mendiola’s legacy.

Joining up with experienced singer Helen De Quiroga, the pair have toured internationally and released an accolade of new music.

The pair are now making their way to Elgin next April to perform for thousands of festival-goers at MacMoray.

Earlier this month, thousands descended on Cooper Park for the first ever MacMoray Summer festival.

Award-winning acts like Status Quo, Bonnie Tyler and Aqua performed for thousands of festival-goers during the weekend.

MacMoray draws thousands of music fans to Cooper Park every year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

MacMoray’s final year as organiser steps down

The P&J previously reported that MacMoray would end next year as founder Andy Macdonald announced he was stepping down as he welcomes a new addition to his family.

However, there have been an influx of calls from local and big businesses to continue the festival which has left music-lovers wondering if there is a chance MacMoray could continue.

The last MacMoray music festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

Conversation