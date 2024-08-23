Yes sir, MacMoray will boogie! First act announced for final festival

Festival-goers should get ready to boogie as Spanish duo Baccara are set to take to the stage at the last MacMoray Easter festival.

Baccara, known for their 1977 disco anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, are the first act announced for next year’s MacMoray Easter festival.

The news, which was announced on the official MacMoray Facebook page earlier today, has received hundreds of comments from festival-goers excited to see the duo perform next year.

Recorded in the Netherlands and released in 1977, the song was an enormous pan-European hit that eventually became the unofficial anthem of Scotland football fans.

The ‘unofficial’ Scottish football anthem

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie was first linked to Scottish football in 2015 when a video of Aberdeen and international defender Andy Considine singing the song with others during his stag do was leaked on YouTube.

The hit track reached number three in one UK singles chart in mid-November 2020 when Scotland defeated Serbia in a Euro 2020 play-off, with footage of Considine and his team-mates dancing and singing along to the track going viral.

The song, which has since been covered by Goldfrapp, The Fratellis and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, was heard being sung loudly and proudly by Scotland fans throughout the tournament in 2021.

The song was heard again as Scotland headed to Germany after qualifying for Euro 2024.

One of the original members of Baccara, Maria Mendiola, passed away in 2021.

After the passing of María Mendiola, Cristina Sevilla decided to continue with the formation as a homage to Mendiola’s legacy.

Joining up with experienced singer Helen De Quiroga, the pair have toured internationally and released an accolade of new music.

The pair are now making their way to Elgin next April to perform for thousands of festival-goers at MacMoray.

Earlier this month, thousands descended on Cooper Park for the first ever MacMoray Summer festival.

Award-winning acts like Status Quo, Bonnie Tyler and Aqua performed for thousands of festival-goers during the weekend.

MacMoray’s final year as organiser steps down

The P&J previously reported that MacMoray would end next year as founder Andy Macdonald announced he was stepping down as he welcomes a new addition to his family.

However, there have been an influx of calls from local and big businesses to continue the festival which has left music-lovers wondering if there is a chance MacMoray could continue.

The last MacMoray music festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.