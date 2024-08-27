Fears over future of Moray aviation college as north university pulls out – and takes its £3m with it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Fears over future of Moray aviation college as north university pulls out – and takes its £3m with it

At one point, the Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus had been earmarked for the St Giles Centre.

By Sean McAngus
High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
Earlier this year, insiders previously hinted the Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus could be the new use for the shopping centre.

The north’s university has pulled out of a multi-million pound deal to create a place to train pilots and engineers in Moray.

Originally a new Moray College UHI campus was planned to help a drive to push a generation of aviation and engineering jobs in the region.

It was hoped the Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus would work with both the RAF and private partners to support the fleet of Poseidon submarine hunters.

The project has already secured £21m in UK Government funding.

The City of Elgin P8 Poseidon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

What is happening now?

UHI bosses had planned to invest up in £3m.

However now they have pulled out as the project lead due to inflationary pressures increasing on the project and financial pressures.

A spokeswoman says they remain “committed” to the another Moray Growth Deal project to deliver the Business Enterprise Hub.

In autumn, the local authority with the Scottish Futures Trust will run a series of workshops to decide on the next steps for the MAATIC project.

Councillor Marc Macrae added: “A key part of the Moray Growth Deal is the partnership working between different organisations.

“While it’s unfortunate UHI have had to withdraw as project lead for MAATIC,  we’re committed to continuing to deliver an innovation and skills intervention and are working to bring this to the next phase of development.”

How about the St Giles centre?

High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin.

In late 2020, a site near RAF Lossiemouth was earmarked for the development.

However, over the years changes were made to the project.

Earlier this year, council officials revealed St Giles shopping centre could be transformed as part of the growth deal.

At time, insiders hinted the campus was being considered as a new use for the shopping centre.

At the time, Moray Council officials declined to comment on the specific campus project.

Now a council spokeswoman told us: “The Council is aware of ongoing discussions about future opportunities for St Giles, including through the Elgin Long Term Town Plan funding.”

At the moment, the shape of the project is unclear.

