Fears over future of Moray aviation college as north university pulls out – and takes its £3m with it

The north’s university has pulled out of a multi-million pound deal to create a place to train pilots and engineers in Moray.

Originally a new Moray College UHI campus was planned to help a drive to push a generation of aviation and engineering jobs in the region.

It was hoped the Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus would work with both the RAF and private partners to support the fleet of Poseidon submarine hunters.

The project has already secured £21m in UK Government funding.

What is happening now?

UHI bosses had planned to invest up in £3m.

However now they have pulled out as the project lead due to inflationary pressures increasing on the project and financial pressures.

A spokeswoman says they remain “committed” to the another Moray Growth Deal project to deliver the Business Enterprise Hub.

In autumn, the local authority with the Scottish Futures Trust will run a series of workshops to decide on the next steps for the MAATIC project.

Councillor Marc Macrae added: “A key part of the Moray Growth Deal is the partnership working between different organisations.

“While it’s unfortunate UHI have had to withdraw as project lead for MAATIC, we’re committed to continuing to deliver an innovation and skills intervention and are working to bring this to the next phase of development.”

How about the St Giles centre?

In late 2020, a site near RAF Lossiemouth was earmarked for the development.

However, over the years changes were made to the project.

Earlier this year, council officials revealed St Giles shopping centre could be transformed as part of the growth deal.

At time, insiders hinted the campus was being considered as a new use for the shopping centre.

At the time, Moray Council officials declined to comment on the specific campus project.

Now a council spokeswoman told us: “The Council is aware of ongoing discussions about future opportunities for St Giles, including through the Elgin Long Term Town Plan funding.”

At the moment, the shape of the project is unclear.