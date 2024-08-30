MacMoray’s ‘most requested act’ signed up for next year’s final festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MacMoray’s ‘most requested act’ signed up for next year’s final festival

They have earned international fame from their unique fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock anthems.

By Ena Saracevic
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have soared to international success from a career that's spanned over twenty years.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have soared to international success from a career that's spanned over twenty years.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have been announced as the latest addition to next year’s MacMoray line-up.

The Celtic rock band, which formed in 2002, have earned international fame from their unique fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock anthems.

But now the award-winning group will be making their way to Elgin’s Cooper Park next year for the fifth and final MacMoray festival.

Since their formation, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers have combined guitars, keyboards, drums and their bagpipes to create a sound they call ‘bagrock’.

The band perform a fusion of traditional pipe tunes, as well as contemporary pieces.

The band have their own unique sound which they call ‘bagrock’. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Pipe rock band have international fame

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have toured internationally, including in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, India and America.

They also have a pool of skilled musicians from Scotland and across the globe – many who hold World Champion titles.

The group’s popularity has even seen them perform at private parties for Ewan MacGregor, Andy Murray, and even Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

Speaking to the P&J, MacMoray organiser Andy Macdonald said: “When we asked people to comment and like who they would like to see, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers were one of the most requested.

“So it’s with great pleasure to announce they will now be playing at MacMoray.”

Andy Macdonald in high-viz vest on MacMoray stage.
Festival boss Andy Macdonald has announced he will be stepping down. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The P&J previously reported that MacMoray would end next year as founder Andy Macdonald announced he was stepping down as he welcomes a new addition to his family.

However, there have been an influx of calls from local and big businesses to continue the festival which has left music-lovers wondering if there is a chance MacMoray could continue.

The last MacMoray music festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

Conversation