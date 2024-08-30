MacMoray’s ‘most requested act’ signed up for next year’s final festival

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have been announced as the latest addition to next year’s MacMoray line-up.

The Celtic rock band, which formed in 2002, have earned international fame from their unique fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock anthems.

But now the award-winning group will be making their way to Elgin’s Cooper Park next year for the fifth and final MacMoray festival.

Since their formation, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers have combined guitars, keyboards, drums and their bagpipes to create a sound they call ‘bagrock’.

The band perform a fusion of traditional pipe tunes, as well as contemporary pieces.

Pipe rock band have international fame

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have toured internationally, including in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, India and America.

They also have a pool of skilled musicians from Scotland and across the globe – many who hold World Champion titles.

The group’s popularity has even seen them perform at private parties for Ewan MacGregor, Andy Murray, and even Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

Speaking to the P&J, MacMoray organiser Andy Macdonald said: “When we asked people to comment and like who they would like to see, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers were one of the most requested.

“So it’s with great pleasure to announce they will now be playing at MacMoray.”

The P&J previously reported that MacMoray would end next year as founder Andy Macdonald announced he was stepping down as he welcomes a new addition to his family.

However, there have been an influx of calls from local and big businesses to continue the festival which has left music-lovers wondering if there is a chance MacMoray could continue.

The last MacMoray music festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.