Liverpool FC owner gifted local football shirt during Lossiemouth walkabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Liverpool FC owner gifted local football shirt during Lossiemouth walkabout

Lossiemouth United FC's chairman made a beeline for the harbour once he heard John W Henry's £66m yacht was in town.

John W Henry, his wife Linda along with Lossiemouth United FC chairman, Alex Lauriston. Image: Jasperimage.
John W Henry, his wife Linda along with Lossiemouth United FC chairman, Alex Lauriston. Image: Jasperimage.
By Ross Hempseed

Liverpool FC boss, John W Henry and his wife, Linda, made a pitstop in Lossiemouth on their £66m superyacht – where they were gifted a local football team shirt.

Lossiemouth United FC’s chairman Alex Lauriston made a beeline for the harbour once he heard that Mr Henry was in town.

The couple are cruising up the Scottish east coast, having docked the ‘Elysian’ in Aberdeen a few days ago.

The sleek £66m superyacht then cruised out of the Port of Aberdeen, travelling up to Lossiemouth on Thursday, August 29.

People watched from the shore, the impressive superyacht. Image: Jasperimage.

Accompanying the yacht was a smaller silver tender shuttling Mr Henry and his wife back and forth from the yacht to the shore at Lossiemouth Harbour.

The couple spent time exploring nearby Elgin, even encountering an avid Liverpool FC fan.

According to Linda’s Instagram story, they met a couple who had been season ticket holders since the 1970s.

Showing his dedication to the club, the husband revealed his Liverpool FC emblem tattoo on his arm.

The couple and their staff headed back to Lossiemouth with shopping bags, including from Johnsons of Elgin.

The couple and their staff returned to the harbour to head back to the yacht. Image: Jasperimage.

Lossiemouth United FC’s chairman, Mr Lauriston, grabbed one of the team’s coveted football shirts and made his way down to the harbour, managing to catch the couple as they were heading back to their boat.

He said: “I managed to ask one of his staff if I could give him a gift and they said that was fine.

“Once they arrived, I asked his wife ‘Can I give you this top on behalf of Lossiemouth United?’, a sentimental gift to remember their day in Lossiemouth.

Liverpool fc chairman John W Henry and his wife Linda.
The couple were happy to pose for photos at the harbourside. Image: Jasperimage.

“His assistant asked me ‘Would your club be known in Boston?’ and I said ‘Maybe not this season but perhaps next season’.”

According to Mr Lauriston, Mrs Henry was “very nice and talkative”.

On meeting a major figure in the football world, he said it was “a surreal experience”.

He added: “I did think about asking for some transfer money but thought that might have been a bit too far on the first meeting.”

Taking inspiration from Mr Henry, Mr Lauriston says he runs his club “professionally” and is hoping the club can make waves this upcoming season.

The superyacht is worth an estimated £66m. Image: Jasperimage.

More from Moray

Elgin South councillor Peter Bloomfield hopes new CCTV cameras have captured footage of vandals who damaged coping stones around Cooper Park pond.
New CCTV at Elgin's Cooper Park 'could catch vandals who smashed coping stones into…
Delfur Weigela N12, the October 2022-born heifer from Delfur Farms, near Rothes.
Millionaire Highland MSP's heifer has 'plenty of femininity'
Artist impression of new Elgin Aldi.
Traffic concerns, bus link worries, car park calculations: The big questions about Aldi's new…
Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn
'It's appalling': Nature classes for Moray kids AXED as government snatches back cash to…
3
Congratulations Steffie - what an achievement! Image: HCCAPTURES
'It's always been my dream to compete': Buckie personal trainer named one of UK's…
The man fell through the roof of the Sound and Vision shop on South Street.
Man taken to hospital after falling through Elgin town centre roof
Cloddach Bridge towering over River Lossie in Moray.
Long-awaited Cloddach Bridge repairs in limbo AGAIN as Tory government 'never signed off on…
High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
Fears over future of Moray aviation college as north university pulls out - and…
(Left) Peter Ford is behind the transformation of the former Rothes bakery. Image: Google Maps/Peter Ford
How a central belt breadmaker is transforming a former Rothes bakery into a restaurant
Mike Farquhar tattooing a leg.
How Elgin business South Street Electric Tattoo coped with phenomenal 14-month waiting list after…

Conversation