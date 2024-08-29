Liverpool FC owner gifted local football shirt during Lossiemouth walkabout

Liverpool FC boss, John W Henry and his wife, Linda, made a pitstop in Lossiemouth on their £66m superyacht – where they were gifted a local football team shirt.

Lossiemouth United FC’s chairman Alex Lauriston made a beeline for the harbour once he heard that Mr Henry was in town.

The couple are cruising up the Scottish east coast, having docked the ‘Elysian’ in Aberdeen a few days ago.

The sleek £66m superyacht then cruised out of the Port of Aberdeen, travelling up to Lossiemouth on Thursday, August 29.

Accompanying the yacht was a smaller silver tender shuttling Mr Henry and his wife back and forth from the yacht to the shore at Lossiemouth Harbour.

The couple spent time exploring nearby Elgin, even encountering an avid Liverpool FC fan.

According to Linda’s Instagram story, they met a couple who had been season ticket holders since the 1970s.

Showing his dedication to the club, the husband revealed his Liverpool FC emblem tattoo on his arm.

The couple and their staff headed back to Lossiemouth with shopping bags, including from Johnsons of Elgin.

Lossiemouth United FC’s chairman, Mr Lauriston, grabbed one of the team’s coveted football shirts and made his way down to the harbour, managing to catch the couple as they were heading back to their boat.

He said: “I managed to ask one of his staff if I could give him a gift and they said that was fine.

“Once they arrived, I asked his wife ‘Can I give you this top on behalf of Lossiemouth United?’, a sentimental gift to remember their day in Lossiemouth.

“His assistant asked me ‘Would your club be known in Boston?’ and I said ‘Maybe not this season but perhaps next season’.”

According to Mr Lauriston, Mrs Henry was “very nice and talkative”.

On meeting a major figure in the football world, he said it was “a surreal experience”.

He added: “I did think about asking for some transfer money but thought that might have been a bit too far on the first meeting.”

Taking inspiration from Mr Henry, Mr Lauriston says he runs his club “professionally” and is hoping the club can make waves this upcoming season.