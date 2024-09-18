Gordon Arms Elgin: I visited the much-loved former Elgin hotel before its transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gordon Arms Elgin: I visited the much-loved former Elgin hotel before its transformation

The Press and Journal gained exclusive access to the former hotel.

An external picture of the Gordon Arms Hotel with two inset interior scenes. All in colour.
We took a look inside the old Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson design team
By Sean McAngus

You might not have known, but when shopping at M&Co in Elgin before it closed last year, you were inside a former historic hotel.

The old Gordon Arms Hotel was a popular destination in its heyday.

We gain exclusive access to look inside the C-listed building at 118 High Street which could be given a massive makeover.

Gordon Arms Hotel visit

Elgin High Street on December 5, 1977.  The glass canopy can be clearly seen at the Gordon Arms Hotel.

In 1980, the hotel closed down and the upper floors have lain empty since then.

Meanwhile, the ground floor was most recently home to M&Co.

I only found out about this grand hotel around two years ago.

So the opportunity to walk the corridors was a no-brainer.

The ground floor with notable M&Co signage.

I have heard many people’s memories about the hotel.

A friend from the church I attended while studying in Glasgow once told me about staying there when he worked as a Scottish agent for sweetie company Swizzels Matlow.

I was born around 18 years after the hotel’s closure.

The impressive original staircase. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

I made the same journey as the hotel guests would have taken to their rooms up the original wooden staircase.

Another standout point was the stained glass window which has been preserved and looks stunning.

The stained glass window. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But despite some pretty features, it is clear work is needed inside the building.

During my visit, you could see it used to be a hotel with signs to rooms.

There were also views from above of Elgin High Street too.

One of the views of the Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mystery in the Gordon Arms

The only place out of bounds during our visit was the original hotel bedrooms as the area is deemed very dangerous.

It created some mystery as I’m still wondering what they look like inside.

However, we hope to go inside the rooms once safe access is available.

It was an enjoyable visit with our photographer Jason Hedges capturing array of pictures inside the former hotel.

The former hotel needs work.

You could see the Elgin High Street from above.

Signage to some rooms.
Snap of the staircase.
Some dummies which was used in the former M+CO on the ground floor.

Watch Jason’s video from our visit: 

What is the future of the former Gordon Arms hotel?

Gordon Arms Hotel could be given new life in a second phase of the South Street redevelopment which aims to connect South Street and High Street more.
The old Gordon Arms Hotel pictured.

In December, we revealed the plans to transform the upper floors into a creatives art centre.

It will include a public art gallery and exhibit, multi-use community space,
individual makers’ spaces and working space.

Our coverage.  Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

This space will be operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement (MADE), working with other partners.

Meanwhile, the new facility might be named The Pot Still to pay homage to the former Elgin bar which was next door to the hotel.

Council officials previously told us they were keen to replicate the success of The Stove Network, an arts and community organisation in the heart of Dumfries.

The Stove Network facility in Dumfries.

Other project on the ground floor

Meanwhile, the creation of a community store, business units and a food market could take place on the ground floor of the building.

The purpose of the facility would be to provide a test-bed for new startup’s and local micro-businesses.

Small units would allow for businesses to test ideas, before they expand and need to take on larger premises.

Meanwhile the community store explores the possibility of a shop format, which displays local sellers wares.

Our reporting on the proposals. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

This project is earmarked as part of the proposals to use £18m Levelling Up funding from the UK Government.

However, the funding is now at risk as the Labour Government reviews spending decisions.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The proposal for the former hotel is part of the £18m Levelling Up Fund bid.

“Moray Council has completed the validation process and await further information from the UK Government regarding the outcome for this.”

See inside more iconic Elgin buildings:

More from Moray

Calum Jones in front of purple lighting wearing white and his guitar strap.
Moray singer soars through blind audition on The Voice as McFly's Danny Jones joins…
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin vape bar invites elderly for free tea in warm space as universal winter…
The Moray Pride parade in Forres.
More LGBTQ+ books at Moray school library - with no requests for titles to…
A consultation will begin next week on closing Crossroads Primary School at Grange near Keith for good. Image: DC Thomson
'Change is inevitable': Sadness as Crossroads school near Keith to close after more than…
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
Officers rushed to the incident on Moycroft Road. Image: Tyler McNeill
Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident
A damaged car was removed from the scene earlier. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after A96 crash at Lhanbryde
The recycling centres affected will be closed on Mondays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Three Moray recycling centres to close one day a week as council cuts opening…
Lifelong friends and mums Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy pictured run Toy Toon in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Toy Toon: How two mums took the plunge to open a 'stay and play'…
Work has started on the transformation.
Latest on former Elgin printing works transformation and work at Cullen Community Centre rescued…

Conversation