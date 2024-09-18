Gordon Arms Elgin: I visited the much-loved former Elgin hotel before its transformation

You might not have known, but when shopping at M&Co in Elgin before it closed last year, you were inside a former historic hotel.

The old Gordon Arms Hotel was a popular destination in its heyday.

We gain exclusive access to look inside the C-listed building at 118 High Street which could be given a massive makeover.

Gordon Arms Hotel visit

In 1980, the hotel closed down and the upper floors have lain empty since then.

Meanwhile, the ground floor was most recently home to M&Co.

I only found out about this grand hotel around two years ago.

So the opportunity to walk the corridors was a no-brainer.

I have heard many people’s memories about the hotel.

A friend from the church I attended while studying in Glasgow once told me about staying there when he worked as a Scottish agent for sweetie company Swizzels Matlow.

I was born around 18 years after the hotel’s closure.

I made the same journey as the hotel guests would have taken to their rooms up the original wooden staircase.

Another standout point was the stained glass window which has been preserved and looks stunning.

But despite some pretty features, it is clear work is needed inside the building.

During my visit, you could see it used to be a hotel with signs to rooms.

There were also views from above of Elgin High Street too.

Mystery in the Gordon Arms

The only place out of bounds during our visit was the original hotel bedrooms as the area is deemed very dangerous.

It created some mystery as I’m still wondering what they look like inside.

However, we hope to go inside the rooms once safe access is available.

It was an enjoyable visit with our photographer Jason Hedges capturing array of pictures inside the former hotel.

Watch Jason’s video from our visit:

What is the future of the former Gordon Arms hotel?

In December, we revealed the plans to transform the upper floors into a creatives art centre.

It will include a public art gallery and exhibit, multi-use community space,

individual makers’ spaces and working space.

This space will be operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement (MADE), working with other partners.

Meanwhile, the new facility might be named The Pot Still to pay homage to the former Elgin bar which was next door to the hotel.

Council officials previously told us they were keen to replicate the success of The Stove Network, an arts and community organisation in the heart of Dumfries.

Other project on the ground floor

Meanwhile, the creation of a community store, business units and a food market could take place on the ground floor of the building.

The purpose of the facility would be to provide a test-bed for new startup’s and local micro-businesses.

Small units would allow for businesses to test ideas, before they expand and need to take on larger premises.

Meanwhile the community store explores the possibility of a shop format, which displays local sellers wares.

This project is earmarked as part of the proposals to use £18m Levelling Up funding from the UK Government.

However, the funding is now at risk as the Labour Government reviews spending decisions.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The proposal for the former hotel is part of the £18m Levelling Up Fund bid.

“Moray Council has completed the validation process and await further information from the UK Government regarding the outcome for this.”

