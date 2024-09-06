Council urged to revive scrapped plans for replacement Chanonry recycling centre in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Council urged to revive scrapped plans for replacement Chanonry recycling centre in Elgin

A scheme to replace the Chanonry site was shelved a year ago...

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
The Chanonry Recycling Centre on Moycroft Road.
The Chanonry Recycling Centre on Moycroft Road. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Could plans for a new Elgin recycling centre be plucked from the scrapheap and brought back to the table?

Moray Council has been searching for a different site for years, with the Chanonry facility running out of space.

But a scheme to replace it was shelved a year ago following two failed applications to the Scottish Government’s recycling fund.

The town needs a new centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson 

How could new Elgin recycling centre be funded?

However Moray Council’s climate change champion Drake Van Der Horn believes there could be a cash available through the Just Transition Fund…

But it would take “bold” action from the local authority, and officer time would need to be committed in order to pull together an application.

Mounds of rubbish being gathered at the site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2021 the Scottish Government pledged £500 million over 10 years to support projects in the north-east including Moray, which contribute towards transitioning to net zero.

However, applications have been frozen for 12 months.

‘We could still get a replacement’

Mr Van Der Horn, who is Green councillor for Forres, said: “What we need is capacity in staff hours to apply for that funding…

“And we need to be able to put in robust bids, because funding could come back tenfold.

“If we invest we could potentially bring in that amount.”

The council has declared a nature emergency recognising the urgent need to aid and restore its recovery.

Green councillor for Forres and Moray Council climate change champion Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Van Der Horn said: “I know we do really well in Moray with recycling at about 58%, which is pretty much the best in Scotland.

“But it’s the facilities that we’re not concentrating on.

“But as much as getting funding for the recycling centre, we need to get the message across to folk for the need to reduce, reuse and recycle.”

What’s wrong with the Chanonry recycling centre?

The current recycling site at Chanonry on the east side of the town is cramped.

And people have to book slots online so staff can manage traffic safely.

Prior to that system being introduced, vehicles often backed up onto the A96 causing problems.

If a new centre were to come to fruition, it would give a charity the opportunity to run a service where people can drop off furniture and other items to be sold on.

