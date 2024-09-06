Council urged to revive scrapped plans for replacement Chanonry recycling centre in Elgin

Could plans for a new Elgin recycling centre be plucked from the scrapheap and brought back to the table?

Moray Council has been searching for a different site for years, with the Chanonry facility running out of space.

But a scheme to replace it was shelved a year ago following two failed applications to the Scottish Government’s recycling fund.

How could new Elgin recycling centre be funded?

However Moray Council’s climate change champion Drake Van Der Horn believes there could be a cash available through the Just Transition Fund…

But it would take “bold” action from the local authority, and officer time would need to be committed in order to pull together an application.

In 2021 the Scottish Government pledged £500 million over 10 years to support projects in the north-east including Moray, which contribute towards transitioning to net zero.

However, applications have been frozen for 12 months.

‘We could still get a replacement’

Mr Van Der Horn, who is Green councillor for Forres, said: “What we need is capacity in staff hours to apply for that funding…

“And we need to be able to put in robust bids, because funding could come back tenfold.

“If we invest we could potentially bring in that amount.”

The council has declared a nature emergency recognising the urgent need to aid and restore its recovery.

Mr Van Der Horn said: “I know we do really well in Moray with recycling at about 58%, which is pretty much the best in Scotland.

“But it’s the facilities that we’re not concentrating on.

“But as much as getting funding for the recycling centre, we need to get the message across to folk for the need to reduce, reuse and recycle.”

What’s wrong with the Chanonry recycling centre?

The current recycling site at Chanonry on the east side of the town is cramped.

And people have to book slots online so staff can manage traffic safely.

Prior to that system being introduced, vehicles often backed up onto the A96 causing problems.

If a new centre were to come to fruition, it would give a charity the opportunity to run a service where people can drop off furniture and other items to be sold on.

