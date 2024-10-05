New scans of A96 landmark Sueno’s Stone crack historic mysteries and paint picture of Viking invasions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New scans of A96 landmark Sueno’s Stone crack historic mysteries and paint picture of Viking invasions

Professor Jane Geddes has been studying some new drawings of the Forres monument and believes the stone is one of the few existing artworks from the Picts showing the horror of the Viking raids.

By Lottie Hood
Professor Jane Geddes in front of Sueno's Stone in Forres.
Professor Jane Geddes believes the stone could be one of the only remaining Pictish poems. Images: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

In Forres, just off the A96, there is a 21ft-tall stone which has been surrounded by mystery, legend and glass.

Named after a Viking king who never visited Moray, Sueno’s Stone has attracted a whole host of theories.

It has even been said Sueno’s Stone is where Shakespeare’s Macbeth met his three witches at a crossroads and that their souls are trapped within it.

The meaning of the giant monument and the etchings of a cross and a battle on its surface has left some puzzled.

The Pictish Suenoe's Stone in Forres surrounded by glass.
The stone can be seen just off the A96. Images: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Especially as some wear and tear and the sunlight glinting off the glass surrounding the stone makes it harder to see anything.

However, thanks to an old cast, fancy technology and new drawings, Professor Jane Geddes said the Pictish stone can now be read properly for the first time in hundreds of years.

And the results are chilling.

Professor Jane Geddes
Professor Jane Geddes. Images: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

‘We’re seeing something that was not possible before’

The new drawings were carried out by John Borland, the draftsman for Historic Environment Scotland.

By visiting the stone inside the glass box, using old photographs, studying an old plaster cast taken of the stone and then taking a full digital scan of the cast and rolling light sources over the scan, John has been able to see more than anybody has ever done before.

Jane Geddes looking up at the stone shocked.
The size of the stone has often overwhelmed people and stopped them from properly studying it.

Jane said: “These drawings are a miracle because they allow us to see what you absolutely cannot work out with the naked eye.

“No previous artist has looked at it in detail because it’s just too big to take in.”

Why is it called Sueno’s Stone?

In the 17th Century, a violent battle depicted on the stone was thought to be a Viking story relating to King Sweyn Forkbeard (or Sueno) of Denmark who died in 1014, apparently fighting the Scots.

“Because of that it’s always been called Sueno’s Stone, although actually it’s got nothing to do with Sueno,” said the former professor of History of Art at Aberdeen University.

Jane Geddes looking through the glass surrounding the stone.
The stone has been surrounded by glass to protect it from vandalism and weather conditions.

“It was very difficult to shift that name from it.”

Over the years, other opinions suggested it could be showing a battle between the Picts and the Scots.

“But now with drawings, we can see what it really is,” said Jane, 74.

“I think it’s incredibly important because it’s a very vivid, contemporary event that happened a long time ago with no supporting documentary information.”

Gordon Noble.
Gordon Noble. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

With some carbon dating done by professor Gordon Noble at Aberdeen University in the postholes around the site, the research confirmed the stone was erected in the late 800s.

Jane added: “And that is slap bang in the middle of the terrible time when the Vikings started to invade.”

A few Bible stories might hold the key to a ‘mysterious’ scene

The Pictish stone is made up of two faces.

On the east side, there are scenes of violent fighting.

On the other, there is an “enormously” tall cross with a “mysterious scene” underneath picturing five people.

The base of the stone on the crossface side.
The scene on the side of the cross face is still just about visible.

The scene pictures a small person in a tunic with two bigger people leaning over him holding his arms up, and behind that are two other people bearing armour.

It’s an image that has been compared to the inauguration of a Scottish king like the one in the Seal of Scone Abbey from the 14th Century.

However, unlike the Scone Abbey picture where the king is enormous, the person depicted is a child.

After studying some Byzantine illustrations of young King David offering to kill Goliath for King Saul, Jane said: “It’s clearly a Bible story they’re telling us. Saul presents David with his royal armour and David throws it off.

Jane Geddes explaining the scene at the base of Sueno's Stone in Forres.
Jane said she thinks it is three Bible stories being depicted in one image.

“David says, ‘I don’t need your armour. God is on my side.’

“So the first message of this great cross face is that the ruler, the leader, has got God on his side, and he can fight the battle and win it because God is with him.”

Sueno’s Stone is signed by warriors

But it doesn’t stop there. Jane believes there are two other meanings and Bible stories wrapped up in the image due to the positioning of the boy’s arms which are being held up.

Jane Geddes smiling at the camera.
Jane said the stories point to a victory.

“This simple little image has at least three layers of meaning.

“It’s Christ who wins over death, his arms up like the crucifixion, and it’s Moses who triumphs over the Amalekites when his helpers hold his arms up in prayer, and it’s David who wins over Goliath.”

Then at the bottom where there would usually be an inscription, there are gouges thought to be made from warriors grinding their swords across the stone pledging an oath to their king.

The marks left by swords
The marks left by warriors gouging their swords on the base of Sueno’s Stone.

‘A poem turned to stone’

“You’ve got two men in the middle fighting, and one is cutting the other chap’s head off.”

We are onto the violent side of the stone. And there is a lot to unpack.

Carved into the monument are 80 people fighting and dying all over it including some horses and dogs in what looks like a “terrible slaughter”.

With rows and rows of single combat, it seems the same scene is repeated over and over again.

Jane Geddes looking at Sueno's Stone in Forres
Jane said the way the fighting was laid out reminded her of a very early Welsh poem.

But it reminded Jane of a very early old heroic Welsh poem, the closest we have left to Pictish, a language and group of people lost in time, called the Y Gododdin.

Described as an “incredibly poignant poem”, it talks about all these heroes who go off fighting and are killed.

Looking at the stone, the former Coull resident added: “It’s almost word for word like this heroic poetry.

“It would have been recited by the Bard, and the reason the poem survives is that people wanted to hear the story about their named hero over and over again.

Sueno's Stone in Forres
The repeated lines of fighting speak of the horror of the battle and the men lost to it.

“I think that’s what these repeated lines are doing in stone. It’s like a poem turned to stone.

“It would be a living memorial. Carvers would not provide so much detail unless it meant something passionate to them.

“But then we come to the very difficult bits where the Vikings come in.”

How bad were the Vikings at the time?

There are a few gory details on Sueno’s Stone which point to the fact that the Vikings were seen with horror by the Picts.

One is the canopy of the dead with their bodies separated from their heads.

While decapitation was a popular method in battle for both Scots and Picts, there is an excavation site at Ridgeway Hill in Weymouth with a mass Viking grave, their heads in a pile on one side.

Another is the two poor horses that most people thought were killed in battle.

Professor Jane Geddes looking serious.
The battle shows animal sacrifices made by the Vikings.

“But they’re not,” Jane explained. “It’s much, much worse than that.

“If you’re doing a sacrifice, you want to have a whole creature. The way you kill them without damaging their skeleton is by shafting a sword through the skull straight into the brain and they’re doing that there. That’s what Vikings did.”

The animals would be cremated or buried with the warriors.

Then in the middle, there is a conical structure. Some people have suggested this is a bell or Broch tower but again Jane suggests the image is much more Biblical.

“The next idea is that it could be a furnace,” she said. “That’s very interesting, because if you start to look in manuscripts of the Psalms…they write that the pagans go to hell and they’re burnt to pieces.

“So this is saying Vikings are going to go to hell no matter what.

“[All these things] would be completely repellent to Christians so why put this on a holy cross? It is a way to show how horrible and beastly these Vikings actually were.”

Sueno's Stone in Forres with tourists visiting.
Sueno’s Stone might be a Pictish sign of victory but also a memorial.

Sueno’s Stone in Forres: A memorial to an awful battle against a ‘barbaric’ foe

So what is Sueno’s Stone?

Due to the cross side of the stone, Prof Geddes said it seems like a victory through God over the heathens.

Jane Geddes
Jane explained the battle was so terrible, it was one the Picts did not want to forget.

“It’s a memorial to the worst battle anyone had ever experienced against a foe that was so barbaric they could hardly believe anything could be so terrible,” she said.

“It was a cultural shock which required a memory that nobody is going to forget.”

The question remains of who was fighting the battle and when it happened.

While there was an awful battle in AD 839 when the Pictish and Scot rulers were wiped out, Viking incursions continued in this area for decades.

The battle might simply be unrecorded.

But there was a notable victory in 904 when the Viking leader Imar was slain and King Constantin son of Aed went on to rule for forty years.

Jane Geddes in front of the stone
Whoever commissioned the memorial would have needed a lot of time and money to do so.

Jane added: “I think personally after the battle you need to have a lot of money, time and investment to make this and a lot of conviction that you’re going to be around.

“He might have had enough peace to actually put it up.”

However, she does not think this is the end of the story the stone has to tell.

“I don’t think it’s a final answer, but I’ve given an explanation with evidence and a narrative frame that actually would work.

“We’ve just got a much closer picture of the horror that was going on at the time.”

A Scottish Bayeux Tapestry – the stone that’s finally giving the Picts a voice

The large monument is the only one of its kind and yet remains relatively unknown.

Between the time of the Romans and the time of the Picts, Jane said no other culture had tried to create such a massive sculpture.

It’s the Scottish equivalent of the Bayeux Tapestry – which tells the story of the Normans and Anglo Saxons – but 200 years earlier.

This photo provided by Bayeux townhall shows a technician inspecting the tapestry in Bayeux, Normandy, in Jan. 8 2020. The world-famous Bayeux Tapestry maybe off limits to visitors as the pandemic has shuttered French museums, but its keepers in the small town of Bayeux in Normandy are putting a digital version out online so the public can enjoy its fabled cloth from the safety of home.
A technician inspecting the world-famous Bayeux Tapestry. Image: AP

“And few people have heard of Sueno’s Stone,” said Jane, who is planning on taking the research to London and abroad to raise awareness about the Forres monument.

“It’s very rare in the early Middle Ages for art to show real events. And here you get the feeling that even though battle scenes are choreographed, this is what happened.

“It’s got a vividness about it and hideous detail that is incredibly true.

Professor Jane Geddes with Sueno's Stone
‘It’s a frozen poem from the Picts’ – a people who have been lost in time.

“The other thing which I found very moving when I was doing the research, the Picts are silent.

“They have no documents, no story of their own to tell.

“When I started reading these poems like Y Gododdin, which are written in different languages but are from the same era, I suddenly could almost hear the Picts and Scots telling this story, standing beside the stone and reciting how they admired their heroes, how they praised their king and the courage of their people.

“Suddenly it is like a frozen or a petrified poem.”

The full report will be published in the autumn: ‘Reconsidering the Forres cross-slab (Sueno’s Stone), part 2: iconography’ by Jane Geddes, in Proceedings of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland, 153 (2024), 245-69)

More from Moray

Three street pastors on Elgin High Street.
How Elgin street pastors use lollipops, flip flops and a listening ear to make…
Google Maps image of Buckie post office.
Post Office denies Buckie closure rumour despite listing branch as shut on its own…
The Red Arrows are coming to Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Why you may spot the Red Arrows flying over Lossiemouth
Ruby Smart is excited about the new challenge of running an Elgin town centre shop. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Design team
From baking in her Kinloss home to taking plunge to open up Elgin town…
The Buckie pet care and garden centre is up for sale. Image: DCT Media
Buckie business that's mix of dog kennels, cattery and garden centre up for sale
Dozens of parents and children are protesting the construction of the new Forres Academy on the Roysvale site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
School children plead with council to choose another site for Forres Academy
Dr Gray's roundabout in Elgin.
The 5 worst roundabouts in Elgin: Which has you in a spin?
10
The road was closed for 12 hours while police carried out enquiries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Male motorcyclist in 'serious condition' after A941 crash north of Elgin
Inverness Sheriff Court
No jail for show off Aberdeen boy racer who ploughed into tree near Lossiemouth
The shop will be opening this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
FIRST LOOK: Step inside Elgin's Docs and Frocks ahead of this week's opening

Conversation