New coastguard station for Gordonstoun, Cabrach former school set for transformation and new homes near Christies Garden Centre

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Old Cabrach School.
Old Cabrach School.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Kick back and enjoy this week’s planning round-up which is packed with interesting plans.

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for former school to be given new purpose

A former mill building will undergo major transformation.

Meanwhile, homes could be built near Christies Garden Centre in Fochabers.

But first, we look at how work can start on a new building at Gordonstoun School.

APPROVED: New building at Gordonstoun School

A private school with strong links to the royal family can now build a coastguard building.

The new building at Gordonstoun School will include a briefing room, office, changing room and toilet.

Gordonstoun. Image: Shutterstock.

This week, building standard officers have given the go-ahead for construction to start on the new building at the school in Duffus to the northwest of Elgin.

According to the approved building warrant, work will cost around £225,000.

Wittets Architects representing the school in the planning process.

Layout for new building.

Royal and celebrity connections

King Charles
King’s Charles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Generations of British royalty were educated at Gordonstoun, including Prince Philip and his son King Charles.

For years, there has been speculation about King Charles’s experience at the Moray school. He famously referred to it as “Colditz in kilts”.

Rock musician David Bowie sent his son Duncan Jones to Gordonstoun, and Jason Connery, son of actor Sir Sean Connery, also attended.

King Charles III is a former student of Gordonstoun, having studied there from 1962 until 1967. Image: Gordonstoun School.

SUBMITTED: Work at IT Central

Lee Midlane in Elgin town centre wearing IT Central hoodie.
IT Central owner Lee Midlane pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Next month, IT Central on Elgin’s South Street celebrates nine years in business.

This company was set up by Lee Midlane and Brandon Grant after they were made redundant by Moray IT which closed down in 2015.

What is the work?

The doors which needs replaced.

Now the firm wants to replace the doors at their shop at the corner of Harrow Inn Close and South Street.

A timber made double glazed single door will be installed in the existing door opening at 16 Harrow Inn Close.

According to planning documents, the change will reduce energy consumption and preserve the architectural heritage of the C Listed building.

Susan Longmuir Architect is representing the business in the plans.

APPROVED: New life for former Victorian school

Around 1933, the Old Cabrach School closed its doors.

In the same year, the world was deep in the Great Depression and Adolf Hitler became the chancellor of Germany following a series of electoral victories by the Nazi Party.

Meanwhile, Franklin D. Roosevelt was sworn in as the US President with the task of tackling unemployment and the country’s failing economy.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt.  Image: Everett/Shutterstock

What is happening to the former school now?

Photograph of pupils of the old Cabrach School, lower Cabrach.

Now more than 80 years on, the Cabrach Trust’s proposals to find a new use for the former school have been given the go-ahead.

The refurbishment will help the charity’s ever-increasing work focused on education, rural skills, and community wellbeing initiatives.

The building in question.
Inside the building.

The work to transform it into a community education facility will include an extension and the demolition of two existing extensions.

Meanwhile, the former schoolmaster’s house could be brought back into use.

The building is in need of major transformation.

Cabrach Trust CEO Jonathan Christie says the transformation further positions the Cabrach as a hub for learning in the centre of the North East.

Meanwhile, community and development manager Sam Dowdall added: “Although The Cabrach no longer has a school, we strongly believe the Cabrach remains a special setting for experiential, cross-curricular learning.

“Interest, demand, and uptake in The Cabrach Trust’s combined learning offer is now proven, and a particular strength of our work over recent years has been our ability to identify and onboard strategic partners in support of innovative, engaging, place-based learning.”

Sam Dowdall pictured.

The Trust will soon launch a fundraising campaign.

SUBMITTED: Homes could be on the horizon next to Christies

Christies Garden Centre in Fochabers has grown over the years.

It continues to be a popular business for locals and passers-by using the A96.

Christies Garden Centre in Fochabers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They have sought planning permission in principle for four house plots on land near the garden centre.

J W S Design Limited is representing the local business.

APPROVED: Millhouse transformation

In July, we revealed a former mill building at Minmore House which has fallen into disrepair could soon find a new lease of life.

Minmore House Hotel’s David Anderson had wanted to transform the building into a two- bedroom home for short term holiday let at Glenlivet near Ballindalloch.

Former mill building pictured.

According to planning documents, the transformation will sensitively restore and secure the future of the building.

Now planning chiefs have approved the proposals.

The owners are hoping to build on the success of Minmore Cottage and The Coach House as short term let accommodation for a significant number of years.

Meanwhile, two parking spaces will be created for the home.

This is how the transformation of the former mill building into a home could look like. Image: Etch
It will secure the future of the former mill building. Image: Etch

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Conversation