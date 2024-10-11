Sean McAngus: A Doomsday attitude to Elgin town centre is unhelpful – there is lots to like

Doomsayers on social media are too quick to stick the boot into Elgin town centre.

They wish the town centre resembled what they refer to as the “glory days” and moan even when new businesses arrive.

There is nothing wrong with having some nostalgia.

However, times have changed. The High Street has been pedestrianised and online shopping and retail parks are most definitely here to stay.

We might not all like it, but endless negativity is really unhelpful.

So surely the best way of keeping the high street healthy is to get out to support the existing and new businesses.

We have a good offering: there are cafes, unique independent shops and much more.

You could even take the plunge by setting up your own business or shop if you think the town would benefit from it.

Positive things about Elgin town centre

I recognise the town centre has faced challenges like a pandemic, the cost of living and online shopping.

However, there are plenty of reasons to be positive about the town centre.

The Press and Journal’s high street tracker reveal the total number of vacant units on the town’s main shopping streets is only 24.

The average vacancy rate is just 11.4%.

This is below the national vacancy average for the UK’s High Streets, which is 14%.

It is clear the number of empty units will plummet and buildings are being redeveloped.

Here is a list of some positive work happening right now:

Meanwhile, earlier this year, planning permission was granted to demolish the Junners stores, Newmarket bar, Jailhouse and 53/55 South Street.

This is to make way for a mixed-use development which includes a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited and UHI Moray are behind the project.

This will remove some vacant units and create places to live, work and shop at.

New town centre arrivals

This year, I have also seen new businesses opening up.

One good example to highlight is Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn who only last year took over the Elgin High Street pub and restaurant Badenoch’s and transformed it to provide a diverse and unique dining experience.

Last month, the pair opened up new cafe Norahs in the former Starbucks building.

It will also be opened in the evenings as a wine bar later down the line.

It is always positive to see people investing in the town centre.

And this story shows confidence in the High Street by opening up another business venture.

Other arrivals include vintage store Docs and Frocks and Mini Bakes.

Expanding into a bigger shop

Another positive example is Enchanted Highland who only opened back in December at Harrow Inn Close.

Now the holistic business is inside a bigger unit on South Street after rapid success.

This demonstrates you can have a successful business in the town centre.

In my job at the Press and Journal, I have met an awful lot of people who are passionate about the Elgin town centre and have invested into the town.

It feels like the positives are really beginning to outweigh the negatives in Moray’s biggest town.

Sean McAngus is a journalist with the Press and Journal covering Moray. He produces the weekly Moray planning roundup and keeps you updated on the latest Elgin developments.