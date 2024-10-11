Sean McAngus: A Doomsday attitude to Elgin town centre is unhelpful – there is lots to like

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Sean McAngus: A Doomsday attitude to Elgin town centre is unhelpful – there is lots to like

Like many other places, Elgin's town centre faces major challenges. But there are plenty of reasons to be positive about the future.

I'm positive about the future for Elgin town centre. Batchen Street is pictured. Image: Roddie Reid/ Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
I'm positive about the future for Elgin town centre. Batchen Street is pictured. Image: Roddie Reid/ Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Doomsayers on social media are too quick to stick the boot into Elgin town centre.

They wish the town centre resembled what they refer to as the “glory days” and moan even when new businesses arrive.

There is nothing wrong with having some nostalgia.

However, times have changed. The High Street has been pedestrianised and online shopping and retail parks are most definitely here to stay.

We might not all like it, but endless negativity is really unhelpful.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

So surely the best way of keeping the high street healthy is to get out to support the existing and new businesses.

We have a good offering: there are cafes, unique independent shops and much more.

You could even take the plunge by setting up your own business or shop if you think the town would benefit from it.

Positive things about Elgin town centre

Batchen Street is one of the streets our tracker covers. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

I recognise the town centre has faced challenges like a pandemic, the cost of living and online shopping.

However, there are plenty of reasons to be positive about the town centre.

The Press and Journal’s high street tracker reveal the total number of vacant units on the town’s main shopping streets is only 24.

The average vacancy rate is just 11.4%.

This is below the national vacancy average for the UK’s High Streets, which is 14%.

Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is clear the number of empty units will plummet and buildings are being redeveloped.

Here is a list of some positive work happening right now:

Our interview with Vanessa and Florian Koci who are opening a Greek restaurant and takeaway in an empty unit Elgin.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, planning permission was granted to demolish the Junners stores, Newmarket bar, Jailhouse and 53/55 South Street.

This is to make way for a mixed-use development which includes a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited and UHI Moray are behind the project.

This will remove some vacant units and create places to live, work and shop at.

New life for former Junners shop.

New town centre arrivals

This year, I have also seen new businesses opening up.

One good example to highlight is Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn who only last year took over the Elgin High Street pub and restaurant Badenoch’s and transformed it to provide a diverse and unique dining experience.

Last month, the pair opened up new cafe Norahs in the former Starbucks building.

It will also be opened in the evenings as a wine bar later down the line.

Norahs in Elgin.

It is always positive to see people investing in the town centre.

And this story shows confidence in the High Street by opening up another business venture.

Other arrivals include vintage store Docs and Frocks and Mini Bakes.

Expanding into a bigger shop

Eryne Scott inside her holistic store in Elgin
Enchanted Highlands owner Eryne Scott. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Another positive example is Enchanted Highland who only opened back in December at Harrow Inn Close.

Now the holistic business is inside a bigger unit on South Street after rapid success.

This demonstrates you can have a successful business in the town centre.

In my job at the Press and Journal, I have met an awful lot of people who are passionate about the Elgin town centre and have invested into the town.

It feels like the positives are really beginning to outweigh the negatives in Moray’s biggest town.

Sean McAngus is a journalist with the Press and Journal covering Moray. He produces the weekly Moray planning roundup and keeps you updated on the latest Elgin developments.

More from Moray

Police car with blue lights going.
Search under way for occupants of crashed car near Buckie
Reporter David Mackay holding an umbrella on Ladyhill in Elgin.
Is Elgin REALLY Scotland's driest town? I check the facts
3
We joined Steven Bieszke and Lynda Dean for a tour around the cinema. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
WATCH: I visited Moray Playhouse with a paranormal investigator to see if it's really…
Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle at home on the farm.
Moray sheep farmer Tim Eagle joins Scottish Tories' top team
Elgin Community Council is looking for people to get in touch with their experiences with gull via a survey on the group's Facebook page. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Have YOU been attacked?' Elgin seagull survey appeals for horror stories amid town's battle…
We sought people's views on whether free bus travel for young people is worth the hassle, with some blaming it for widespread anti-social behaviour. Image: Chris Sumner/Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson
Is it time to take free bus passes for youngsters away?
22
There's always a huge turnout for the Aberdeen firework display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Bonfire Night: Remember, remember to check this list of firework displays across north and…
Sarah Medcraf walking down Elgin High Street.
Elgin town centre: Inside look at the health of the most popular shopping streets…
A visualisation of the various shops and units in Elgin town centre
Elgin high street: Track the empty and occupied units
Car at Edgar Road roundabout in Elgin.
Revealed: The Elgin roundabout readers have voted as the worst in the town

Conversation