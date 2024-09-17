More LGBTQ+ books at Moray school library – with no requests for titles to be removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

More LGBTQ+ books at Moray school library – with no requests for titles to be removed

Fears were raised after reports school librarians across the UK have been asked to take works with LGBTQ+ themes off shelves

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
The Moray Pride parade in Forres.
The Moray Pride parade in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

No LGBTQ+ books have been removed from Moray school libraries, while one facility has increased its offering.

There were fears of censorship after reports UK school librarians were asked to take works with LGBTQ+ themes off shelves.

In a written question to Moray Council’s education committee, councillor Jérémie Fernandes asked if officials had received similar requests.

The SNP member for Elgin North sought assurance that requests would be refused…

Will council refuse any requests to remove Moray LGBTQ+ books?

In their response the local authority said no Moray school librarians have been asked to remove books from their collections.

And one increased its number of LGBTQ+ titles available this year.

Mr Fernanses’ inquiry comes after campaign organisation Index on Censorship carried out a small survey of school librarians.

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes
Councillor Jérémie Fernandes. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The move came after the group received information books were being withdrawn.

Of the 53 UK school librarians who responded, 28 were asked to remove titles, with half of those doing so.

They include This Book Is Gay, by Juno Dawson; Julián is a Mermaid, by Jessica Love; and the alphabet book ABC Pride, by Louie Stowell.

Rise in LGBTQ+ books in one school

There is no Moray-wide policy on school book collections.

Decisions are left to librarians, who also consider requests from within the school.

Moray Council said: “One school added more during Pride month.

“Individual schools have their own collection policy or where the library is shared with the public library service, this collection policy is used.”

‘Troubling’ challenge to literature

Mr Fernandes, who is also a library officer with UHI Moray, is not a member of the committee, but spoke afterwards.

He said: “It’s encouraging to hear that Moray school libraries have not faced any requests to remove books.

“Especially at a time when the rest of the UK has seen a troubling rise in attempts to challenge or ban LGBTQ+ literature.

“Requests to remove LGBTQ content from school libraries should not be considered.”

Best pictures as hundreds march through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride

More from Moray

Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin vape bar invites elderly for free tea in warm space as universal winter…
A consultation will begin next week on closing Crossroads Primary School at Grange near Keith for good. Image: DC Thomson
'Change is inevitable': Sadness as Crossroads school near Keith to close after more than…
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
Officers rushed to the incident on Moycroft Road. Image: Tyler McNeill
Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident
A damaged car was removed from the scene earlier. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after A96 crash at Lhanbryde
The recycling centres affected will be closed on Mondays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Three Moray recycling centres to close one day a week as council cuts opening…
Lifelong friends and mums Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy pictured run Toy Toon in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Toy Toon: How two mums took the plunge to open a 'stay and play'…
Work has started on the transformation.
Latest on former Elgin printing works transformation and work at Cullen Community Centre rescued…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
Facade of Moray Leisure centre.
Man, 42, arrested after 'disturbance' at Moray Leisure Centre

Conversation