More LGBTQ+ books at Moray school library – with no requests for titles to be removed

No LGBTQ+ books have been removed from Moray school libraries, while one facility has increased its offering.

There were fears of censorship after reports UK school librarians were asked to take works with LGBTQ+ themes off shelves.

In a written question to Moray Council’s education committee, councillor Jérémie Fernandes asked if officials had received similar requests.

The SNP member for Elgin North sought assurance that requests would be refused…

Will council refuse any requests to remove Moray LGBTQ+ books?

In their response the local authority said no Moray school librarians have been asked to remove books from their collections.

And one increased its number of LGBTQ+ titles available this year.

Mr Fernanses’ inquiry comes after campaign organisation Index on Censorship carried out a small survey of school librarians.

The move came after the group received information books were being withdrawn.

Of the 53 UK school librarians who responded, 28 were asked to remove titles, with half of those doing so.

They include This Book Is Gay, by Juno Dawson; Julián is a Mermaid, by Jessica Love; and the alphabet book ABC Pride, by Louie Stowell.

Rise in LGBTQ+ books in one school

There is no Moray-wide policy on school book collections.

Decisions are left to librarians, who also consider requests from within the school.

Moray Council said: “One school added more during Pride month.

“Individual schools have their own collection policy or where the library is shared with the public library service, this collection policy is used.”

‘Troubling’ challenge to literature

Mr Fernandes, who is also a library officer with UHI Moray, is not a member of the committee, but spoke afterwards.

He said: “It’s encouraging to hear that Moray school libraries have not faced any requests to remove books.

“Especially at a time when the rest of the UK has seen a troubling rise in attempts to challenge or ban LGBTQ+ literature.

“Requests to remove LGBTQ content from school libraries should not be considered.”

