Road closed in both directions after crash on the A95 near Aberlour

A road near Aberlour has closed in both directions after a crash.

The A95 road between Charlestown and Marypark closed in both directions at around 8.50pm today.

It is understood that police and the fire service are currently in attendance.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were called to the incident at 8.22pm.

They have sent two appliances to the scene.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A95 between Charlestown and Marypark is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic accident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

Currently, it is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

