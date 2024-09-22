Man due to appear in court after three people ‘struck’ by car outside Buckie nightclub

A man is due to appear in court after three people were struck by a car in Buckie.

The alleged incident took place in Cluny Square in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Three men were injured after being struck by a vehicle in the car park.

Emergency services attended the scene and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police have confirmed a 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police and paramedics were called to Cluny Square at about 2am on Saturday.

Officers cordoned off the car park as they carried out inquiries in the area throughout the day.

Forensic officers were seen taking photos outside Purple Nightclub where a small grey tent had been set up.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2am on Saturday, September 21, we were called to a report of three men injured after being struck by a car in Cluny Square, Buckie.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital.

“A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday, September 23.”