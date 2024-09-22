Man due to appear in court after three people ‘struck’ by car outside Buckie nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

Man due to appear in court after three people ‘struck’ by car outside Buckie nightclub

A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

By Ellie Milne
Police cordon at Cluny Square in Buckie
Police at the scene of the incident in Buckie on Saturday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A man is due to appear in court after three people were struck by a car in Buckie.

The alleged incident took place in Cluny Square in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Three men were injured after being struck by a vehicle in the car park.

Emergency services attended the scene and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police have confirmed a 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police outside Purple Nightclub in Buckie
Police continuing their investigation at Cluny Square on Saturday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Man to appear in court after trio hit by car in Buckie

Police and paramedics were called to Cluny Square at about 2am on Saturday.

Officers cordoned off the car park as they carried out inquiries in the area throughout the day.

Forensic officers were seen taking photos outside Purple Nightclub where a small grey tent had been set up.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2am on Saturday, September 21, we were called to a report of three men injured after being struck by a car in Cluny Square, Buckie.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital.

“A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday, September 23.”

