Elgin Poundland: Opening date revealed for new store inside iconic town centre building

This news will be positive for the town centre.

By Sean McAngus
The Poundland building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Poundland building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The transformation of the Elgin Poundland building has been the talk of the town for years.

Now the Press and Journal can reveal when the retailer will open in their permanent Elgin home.

The prominent and popular retailer will move into a new custom-building with four new flats in the upper floors on Elgin’s High Street.

This major regeneration project which has lasted for around five years has faced many challenges including a major fire and the Covid pandemic.

Poundland building stands out. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is the only property, the retailer owns outright in the UK.

In early August, North Street was reopened after being closed for years to allow  construction firm Morgan Sindall to safely reconstruct the Poundland building.

Bosses previously hoped to reopen in their Elgin High Street home during the summer.

However it is understood delays were caused by the building warrant and some building snags.

Now it is understood the new store will open its doors on Saturday, December 7.

Upper windows on Elgin Poundland.
Picture when scaffolding at the Poundland building in Elgin coming down. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856.

It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

Earlier this year, we gained exclusive access to have a look around the Elgin Poundland building.

Our exclusive look inside Elgin Poundland. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Retail director Alan Smallman previously said the firm hopes it can a ‘knock on effect’ on the Elgin town centre.

In the meantime, Poundland has a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour from earlier this year:

