What do Elgin’s ‘witchy’ women do behind closed doors?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

What do Elgin’s ‘witchy’ women do behind closed doors?

The Press and Journal went to a Friday 13th ritual hosted by the Witchy Women's Institute to find out.

Sophie Bonadea, spiritual practitioner and founder of the group. Image: Jason Hedges
Sophie Bonadea, spiritual practitioner and founder of the group. Image: Jason Hedges
By Ena Saracevic

What comes to mind when you hear the word ‘witch’?

You might picture characters from Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus – but Elgin’s Witchy Women’s Institute is something entirely different.

With more than 500 members, the Elgin-based group is dedicated to empowering women through self-healing and transformation.

While the majority of participants hail from Moray, there are also women joining from various parts of the UK and beyond.

Sophie Bonadea, spiritual practitioner and founder of the group, told The Press and Journal she is working hard to break the misconceptions of what it means to be ‘witchy’.

She said: “The Witchy Women’s Institute is an opportunity for us to have a safe space and to really reclaim our voice, magic, truth and light.

“That’s really challenging when, growing up as women, we’ve always been told to be nice.

Sophie Bonadea is the founder of the Witchy Women’s Institute. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“We talk about witches but actually it’s women. That’s what they were.

“It was a persecution of women. If you were too loud, too quiet, too pretty, too ugly – it was literally just unsafe to be a woman.

“And those wounds are inherited and we, as women today, still carry these wounds with us.”

Sophie invited the P&J along to a gathering on Friday 13 this year, specialising in healing ‘witch wounds’.

We learned more about the group, including: 

  • How they use meditation, crystal healing, caca0 and emotional freedom technique (EFT) healing.
  • How the Witchy Women’s Institute was formed and has gathered over 500 members.
  • And why Sophie Bonadea, owner, is ready to help people with their own spiritual journeys.

What happens at a ‘ritual’?

Sophie made it clear that I would not be attending the gathering as a journalist.

Instead, I’d be there solely as another woman wanting to explore spirituality.

Entering the home, I was greeted by Sophie who instantly welcomed me to the space.

I sat down on a purple pillow and waited for the other women to arrive while drinking the cup of tea Sophie had offered me.

The gathering – dubbed by women in the space as ‘circle’ – was organised for 13 women to attend due to it being Friday 13th.

As I looked around the circle and people started to arrive, I saw a range of women from across different age groups who all said they were on different parts of their spiritual journey.

Sophie is the founder of the Witchy Women’s Institute. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

As the event started, we were encouraged to join in for meditation.

Sophie said this was an opportunity for us to meditate on the reasons why we attended circle.

After this, each woman took it in turn to introduce themselves and share the reasons why they were there.

Some tears were shed during this, and Sophie then took out a box of tissues.

As we took a break, Sophie handed out cups of cacao.

The ceremony started with a meditation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

During this, I was able to talk to the other women there who were all very welcoming and excited to teach me more about spirituality since I said I was a newcomer.

Some told me they had attended many events and one-to-one sessions with Sophie in the past while others were completely new.

As Sophie took us back through the meditation, we were told to drink the cacao.

She explained that the drink helps people to open the heart and have clearer insight into the truth.

We then moved our cups away and began another part of the meditation.

Sophie used the emotional freedom technique, abbreviated to EFT, which is a tapping therapy that offers healing and relief from physical and emotional pain and discomfort.

As the mediation came to an end, Sophie brought us back from our thoughts and the ceremony then concluded.

Cups of cacao. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

After attending ‘circle’ myself, I realised that being ‘witchy’ was completely different to what I thought it was before.

Instead of thinking of the classic Halloween witch who is green and rides a broomstick, the word ‘witch’ now brings me back to that welcoming room with women who were mutually working on self-healing.

Sophie Bonadea’s spiritual journey

Sophie first formed the Witchy Women’s Institute in 2017 and has been holding gatherings in Elgin ever since.

However, she actually lived in the area as a teenager and held witch circles at the age of 14.

Later, following a car accident in Berlin, Sophie began her spiritual awakening and was brought back to Moray.

She said: “That’s why I became really dedicated to creating a space for women who are going through traumas themselves and going through an awakening.

“I felt called to return back to the area after 17 years to not only heal my own past but help make right the past of the women here, through my work, by creating the Witchy Women’s Institute.”

Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She emphasised to me that the monthly events are for everyone, even if you’re not a part of the group, and they aim to be affordable and accessible.

Sophie advertises the Moonphase Journey Sisterhood Membership which she says is a major part of the services she offers for women.

“It’s literally how we are recognising with every moonphase, there is a time to create new visions and manifest,” Sophie explained.

“It’s the same with the seasons, and it’s the same as a woman’s journey through womanhood and their menstrual cycle.

“It can all sound a little woo-woo yet if you were to talk to a doctor about a woman’s phases through her menstrual cycle, they’d say the same thing.

“Or if you asked a farmer when to plant seeds and harvest, they would say the same.”

 

More from Moray

Nigel and Amanda Tiddy have embraced everything about their major renovation project.
Nigel and Amanda restore Victorian home near Elgin back to its former glory
Lee Midlane and Matt Cassells holding up red Dandy Lion hoodie.
Dandy Lion merchandise on the shelves at new St Giles Centre business
It's understood the fire crews attended close to Burghead Primary School. Image: Google maps
Police investigate 'malicious' hoax phone call reporting Burghead 'fire'
There are concerns over the future of UHI Moray following a raft of redundancies at the college. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shock among UHI Moray staff as 25% TO GO in redundancy spree 'risking future…
Police at the scene on the A98 near Fochabers. Image: Jasperimage.
Man, 65, taken to hospital after crash on the A98 near Fochabers
Drugs kingpin Christopher Smith has been jailed after being snared when his underling Iain 'Jock' McKenzie died in a car crash in Moray. Picture: Jasper Image.
Revealed: How Elgin drugs kingpin was snared after underling died in fatal Moray car…
Moray Reach Out Embroidery is celebrating 10 years in business
Meet the talented Elgin stitchers embroidering items for local businesses
View of Dr Gray's Hospital dome entrance with sign in front.
Dr Gray's: Surprise inspection lays bare 'extreme pressures' on Moray's flagship hospital
Flowers laid at the A941/B9135 junction where two teens were killed earlier this year. Image: DC Thomson.
'We're losing track of accidents on notorious A941 - please take action now'
Isabella Turner.
'Extraordinary' Moray teen receives prestigious award for helping armed forces children

Conversation