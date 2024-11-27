Abandoned Moray: Debenhams ditched, Sainsbury’s sidelined, housing plans on hold: What’s next for two long-term Elgin derelict sites?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abandoned Moray: Debenhams ditched, Sainsbury’s sidelined, housing plans on hold: What’s next for two long-term Elgin derelict sites?

Previous plans for the former mart and sawmill sites included mentions of Debenhams and Sainsburys.

By Sean McAngus
Former mart and sawmill sites.
A former mart and sawmill are two well-known large derelict sites in Elgin – but are there any moves to change that?

The former mart used to be the go-to spot in Elgin to trade animals.

Now it is wasteland – in recent years, the circus have used the ground when visiting town.

Across the road is the site of former Fleming’s Sawmill which was once a bustling workplace on Linkwood Road.

Now, it is vacant land.

Derelict former sawmill site in Elgin.
Former sawmill site.

Over the years, many plans have been drawn up to breathe new life into the two vacant sites.

However, flood issues at both sites have proved to be difficult to address and prevent many developments.

On a positive note, that could change with a new vision for the sites.

We look at previous plans and the future for the two sites.

What were the plans for the sawmill and mart?

Former sawmill site.  Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

In 2009, Elphinstone and Broom Estates Consortium’s proposals to build a £20m retail park on the former sawmill site were rejected by Moray Council’s planning committee.

Officials had urged councillors to back the scheme which promised to create up to 250 construction jobs.

Debenhams were interested in anchoring the new retail park.

There was also talk of Debenhams becoming the main tenant of the planned new Springfield East Retail centre.

However, the developers went into administration shortly after.

What the former sawmill site looks like now. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Around a decade ago, Robertson Homes bought the plot and demolished the former sawmill building. 

The year before on Christmas Eve, ferocious winds caused the former factory to partially collapse which led to three families living nearby being evacuated.

Since the demolition, no construction has ever taken place on the site.

News of the demolition.

Former mart

Former mart on the town’s Linkwood Road.  Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Sainsbury almost came to town….

Our coverage about supermarket wanting to build on the site.

In 2010, supermarket giant Sainsbury revealed plans to build a supermarket and petrol on the former mart site on Linkwood Road.

They pledged to create 500 jobs in Elgin.

However three years later, the firm gave up on the Elgin store proposals due to being unable to resolve drainage issues.

Wasteland pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Next up in 2016, developers Aberdeen and Northern Estates planned housing, a care home and a pub on the barren stretch of land.

The care home was scrapped from the multimillion-pound redevelopment amid flooding fears.

The former mart site.  Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson

Meanwhile, pub firm Marston’s was lined-up as the operator for a proposed family restaurant at the complex.

In 2018, Moray Council refused planning permission in principle, arguing that insufficient information had been provided about tackling flood concerns in the area.

This ended the plans.

Since then, no work has taken place on the site or fresh proposals lodged to planners to redevelop the area.

Housing ended.  Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

What is the future of the sites?

The site of the former sawmill could become a space for businesses after flooding and access issues are sorted.

A green space will act as a natural flood management scheme.

Drawing impression of green space potentially proposed on the former sawmill site Image: Moray Council

Meanwhile, transport network improvements like traffic signals will support the redevelopment of both sites.

This project is earmarked as part of the proposals to use £18.3m Levelling Up funding from the UK Government.

Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Shutterstock.

The funding was previously at risk as Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Labour Government wanted to review spending decisions.

However, the government’s budget announcement revealed the funding promised by the previous Conservative government had survived the spending review.

Therefore, the sites could soon be given fresh life.

Vacant Elgin sites

Both sites have been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting vacant and derelict land across the country.

It is part of a major government drive to spark development.

The report shows that last year the amount of derelict and urban vacant land in Scotland fell by 1%, continuing the downward trend since 2016.

