Abandoned Moray: Debenhams ditched, Sainsbury’s sidelined, housing plans on hold: What’s next for two long-term Elgin derelict sites?

A former mart and sawmill are two well-known large derelict sites in Elgin – but are there any moves to change that?

The former mart used to be the go-to spot in Elgin to trade animals.

Now it is wasteland – in recent years, the circus have used the ground when visiting town.

Across the road is the site of former Fleming’s Sawmill which was once a bustling workplace on Linkwood Road.

Now, it is vacant land.

Over the years, many plans have been drawn up to breathe new life into the two vacant sites.

However, flood issues at both sites have proved to be difficult to address and prevent many developments.

On a positive note, that could change with a new vision for the sites.

We look at previous plans and the future for the two sites.

What were the plans for the sawmill and mart?

In 2009, Elphinstone and Broom Estates Consortium’s proposals to build a £20m retail park on the former sawmill site were rejected by Moray Council’s planning committee.

Officials had urged councillors to back the scheme which promised to create up to 250 construction jobs.

There was also talk of Debenhams becoming the main tenant of the planned new Springfield East Retail centre.

However, the developers went into administration shortly after.

Around a decade ago, Robertson Homes bought the plot and demolished the former sawmill building.

The year before on Christmas Eve, ferocious winds caused the former factory to partially collapse which led to three families living nearby being evacuated.

Since the demolition, no construction has ever taken place on the site.

Former mart

Sainsbury almost came to town….

In 2010, supermarket giant Sainsbury revealed plans to build a supermarket and petrol on the former mart site on Linkwood Road.

They pledged to create 500 jobs in Elgin.

However three years later, the firm gave up on the Elgin store proposals due to being unable to resolve drainage issues.

Next up in 2016, developers Aberdeen and Northern Estates planned housing, a care home and a pub on the barren stretch of land.

The care home was scrapped from the multimillion-pound redevelopment amid flooding fears.

Meanwhile, pub firm Marston’s was lined-up as the operator for a proposed family restaurant at the complex.

In 2018, Moray Council refused planning permission in principle, arguing that insufficient information had been provided about tackling flood concerns in the area.

This ended the plans.

Since then, no work has taken place on the site or fresh proposals lodged to planners to redevelop the area.

What is the future of the sites?

The site of the former sawmill could become a space for businesses after flooding and access issues are sorted.

A green space will act as a natural flood management scheme.

Meanwhile, transport network improvements like traffic signals will support the redevelopment of both sites.

This project is earmarked as part of the proposals to use £18.3m Levelling Up funding from the UK Government.

The funding was previously at risk as Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Labour Government wanted to review spending decisions.

However, the government’s budget announcement revealed the funding promised by the previous Conservative government had survived the spending review.

Therefore, the sites could soon be given fresh life.

Vacant Elgin sites

Both sites have been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting vacant and derelict land across the country.

It is part of a major government drive to spark development.

The report shows that last year the amount of derelict and urban vacant land in Scotland fell by 1%, continuing the downward trend since 2016.

