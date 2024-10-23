German submarine-hunting planes to operate from RAF Lossiemouth

German submarine-hunting planes are set to operate from RAF Lossiemouth.

The Luftwaffe will use the Moray base for patrols across the North Atlantic after a new defence pact with Germany was signed on Wednesday.

Under the UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement, German P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft will “periodically” operate from Lossiemouth, potentially armed with UK-supplied torpedoes.

They’ll be helping to secure the North Atlantic in response to the potential threat from Russian activity at sea, the allies will also work together to protect underwater cables.

It’s a sign of the Government’s attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security measures.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to “reset” relations with the European Union’s key players and the defence deal is the first pillar in a planned wider UK-Germany treaty.

The agreement will see the Nato allies working together on developing long-range strike weapons that can travel further than the UK’s existing Storm Shadow missiles.

The UK and Germany will also collaborate on developing new land-based and aerial drones.

German arms giant Rheinmetall is also set to open a factory producing artillery gun barrels using British steel from 2027.

The plant will see the UK make artillery gun barrels for the first time in a decade using steel made by Sheffield Forgemasters and supporting 400 jobs

Other measures will see co-operation to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank and extra support for Ukraine, including work on equipping German Sea King helicopters with modern missile systems for use by Kyiv’s forces.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “The Trinity House Agreement is a milestone moment in our relationship with Germany, and a major strengthening of Europe’s security.

“It secures unprecedented levels of new co-operation with the German armed forces and industry, bringing benefits to our shared security and prosperity, protecting our shared values and boosting our defence industrial bases.

“This landmark agreement delivers on the Government’s manifesto commitment to strike a new defence relationship with Germany – less than four months since winning the election in July – and we will build on this new co-operation in the months and years ahead.”

German defence minister Boris Pistorius added: “Russia is waging war against Ukraine, it is increasing its weapons production immensely and has repeatedly launched hybrid attacks on our partners in eastern Europe.

“With the Trinity House Agreement, we are showing that the Nato allies have recognised what these times require and are determined to improve their deterrence and defence capabilities.”