Pinegrove Hotel: Plans unveiled for derelict pub site in Elgin which has lain empty for almost six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Pinegrove Hotel: Plans unveiled for derelict pub site in Elgin which has lain empty for almost six years

The hotel was once a popular pub but was most recently used as a church before it was demolished.

By Sean McAngus
Looking across derelict Pinegrove Hotel site.
Former site of the Pinegrove Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Plans have been revealed to build new homes on the derelict site of a former Elgin pub and hotel.

The Pinegrove Hotel on Pinefield Crescent was a well-known watering hole for locals before it closed down in 1999.

The building played host to countless wedding celebrations and parties over its long history.

The former bar was most recently used as a place of worship by the Elgin Community Church.

The building pictured when it was used by a church.

Then in 2019 demolition crews moved in and bulldozed the building.

Since then, the land near two takeaways and housing has fallen into disuse.

Today it is overgrown with weeds and used by some as a dumping ground for rubbish.

In recent times, the Pinegrove Hotel site has been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting vacant and derelict land in Elgin across the country to spark development plans.

It was previously hinted that the site could be redeveloped.

The land has been surrounded by a fence, however it has become a spot where people dump rubbish.

What are the plans for the Pinegrove Hotel site?

Springfield Properties has now submitted plans to build eight new flats on the former Pinegrove Hotel site in the east of Elgin.

Each apartment will have an open plan kitchen and living area, two large bedrooms and plenty of storage.

Meanwhile there are 18 parking spaces proposed as part of the development.

The site plan.

Springfield managing director Dave Main said: “Our application for eight cottage flats will transform a former brownfield site that has become an unsightly, forgotten pocket of land.

“If approved, our proposals will restore purpose here, with eight opportunities for energy efficient homes with ample parking and great connectivity to local amenities.

“We look forward to Moray Council’s comments in the coming months.”

Read more from Elgin

Conversation