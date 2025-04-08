Pinegrove Hotel: Plans unveiled for derelict pub site in Elgin which has lain empty for almost six years

Plans have been revealed to build new homes on the derelict site of a former Elgin pub and hotel.

The Pinegrove Hotel on Pinefield Crescent was a well-known watering hole for locals before it closed down in 1999.

The building played host to countless wedding celebrations and parties over its long history.

The former bar was most recently used as a place of worship by the Elgin Community Church.

Then in 2019 demolition crews moved in and bulldozed the building.

Since then, the land near two takeaways and housing has fallen into disuse.

Today it is overgrown with weeds and used by some as a dumping ground for rubbish.

In recent times, the Pinegrove Hotel site has been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting vacant and derelict land in Elgin across the country to spark development plans.

It was previously hinted that the site could be redeveloped.

What are the plans for the Pinegrove Hotel site?

Springfield Properties has now submitted plans to build eight new flats on the former Pinegrove Hotel site in the east of Elgin.

Each apartment will have an open plan kitchen and living area, two large bedrooms and plenty of storage.

Meanwhile there are 18 parking spaces proposed as part of the development.

Springfield managing director Dave Main said: “Our application for eight cottage flats will transform a former brownfield site that has become an unsightly, forgotten pocket of land.

“If approved, our proposals will restore purpose here, with eight opportunities for energy efficient homes with ample parking and great connectivity to local amenities.

“We look forward to Moray Council’s comments in the coming months.”

