Elgin’s £38 million Levelling Up bounty SAFE from Westminster budget cuts: The 5 projects that can now go ahead

Worries had been raised that ambitious plans could be cancelled as part of spending cuts.

By David Mackay
Exterior of Starbucks and M&Co on Elgin High Street.
Ambitious proposals are being drawn up for the former Gordon Arms hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin’s massive £38 million haul of Levelling Up money from the UK Government has been spared budget cuts.

Several transformational projects in the town centre and across the community were resting on the cash.

But fears grew the aspirations may be dashed after warnings were issued about “difficult decisions” amidst a reported £22 billion black hole in the public finances.

The concerns put ambitious regeneration projects in Elgin on-hold as the new Labour government reviewed spending following July’s election.

Today it has been confirmed that two separate Levelling Up funding pots totalling £20 million and £18 million promised by the previous Conservative government have survived the spending review.

Several large-scale projects that would otherwise have been unaffordable were resting on the UK Government cash.

These are just some of the projects that were in doubt until the budget announcement.

1. Cooper Park upgrade

Two people walking by pond in Cooper Park.
Cooper Park is in line for a revamp. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The landmark is due to get a Levelling Up makeover with the funding.

It is hoped the pond will be brought back into use with a new jetty and boat and paddleboard hire businesses.

Meanwhile, the playpark is being considered for an extensive facelift.

And the existing toilet block has been earmarked for an extension and conversion into a cafe.

2. Gordon Arms masterplan

Exterior of Starbucks and M&Co on Elgin High Street.
Council bosses want to reopen upper floors of the former Gordon Arms hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There is an ambitious vision to reopen and revitalise the former Gordon Arms Hotel on the High Street.

The building is above what is now Starbucks and what was most recently M&Co, but the upper floors have been closed to the public since 1980.

It is hoped the ground floor could become home for small retail units for new businesses to test ideas.

Meanwhile, the upper floors have been earmarked for a public art gallery, creative art centre and working space.

3. Traffic woes on Elgin High Street

Drone image of Elgin town centre looking down on St Giles Church.
Transport officials want to make the town centre a more attractive place to visit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council hopes to use the Levelling Up money to make lasting traffic improvements in Elgin town centre.

These potentially include bollards that rise to enforce existing driving restrictions between 11am and 4pm.

Meanwhile, projects to promote an outdoor cafe culture and more disabled parking spaces have been put forward.

4. St Giles Centre

High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage

Government money has been earmarked to run feasibility studies about whether the St Giles Centre can be converted for other purposes.

The shopping centre is currently only 50% full, with the upper floors of the neighbouring council-owned car park also sealed off.

Initial suggestions have included NHS Grampian running a wellbeing hub from the building.

Proposals were also previously under consideration for it to be used as a new UHI Moray campus, but these plans have already been shelved.

5. Former Elgin sawmill site

Derelict former sawmill site in Elgin.
The former sawmill land is now vacant. Image: Moray Council

Land between Linkwood Road and the railway line has been vacant for more than a decade.

However, the history for aborted plans for the site stretch back long before that.

Previous proposals have failed to come to fruition due to flooding issues and access concerns.

Moray Council hopes to use the Levelling Up money to address concerns to open up the land in Elgin for private development.

Conversation