Former Johnston Carmichael Elgin headquarters goes up for auction

A former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in the Elgin town centre is heading to auction.

Commerce House on South Street is a traditionally-built three-storey office block.

Since 1994, accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael had operated in the building.

A few months ago, the company left the building for a new state-of-the-art office space at site 14A at the Elgin Business Park next to the A96.

What now for Commerce House?

Since last November, the property has been on the market.

According to the Scottish Assessors, the building is currently owned by Glasgow-based firm Macadam Leisure Limited.

Now it is up for auction with a guide price of £100,000.

The property benefits from car parking spaces.

The building – split between two blocks – has a basement, ground, first and second floors.

Why did Johnston Carmichael leave the building?

Elgin office head and business advisory partner Scott Dunbar said the opportunity to relocate to a new purpose-built base at Elgin Business Park designed to meet their needs was attractive.

They also looked at offices to remain in the Elgin town centre before making the decision, but those weren’t suitable.

Mr Dunbar said: “Three years ago, we assessed our office space.

“This wasn’t driven by an immediate need to move.

“We had a good space on South Street and did look at adapting the office for digital advancements and the changing way our employees work.

“However, we discovered it was clear the building was no longer the best working environment.”

When can I buy it?

The auction of the property will take place online on November 7.

Acuitus, who is overseeing the sale, believe the building could be seen as a “potential redevelopment opportunity”.

