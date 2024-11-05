Teachers ‘having to arrive an hour early’ at rural Moray schools because the internet is so bad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teachers ‘having to arrive an hour early’ at rural Moray schools because the internet is so bad

Councillors are worried delays to work to improve broadband will cost pupils.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Rothiemay Primary School was mentioned as one of the Moray schools suffering from broadband issues.
Rothiemay Primary School was mentioned as one of the Moray schools suffering from broadband issues. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Broadband speed is so poor at some Moray schools that teachers are having to arrive at work an hour early just to get their computers started.

And in some cases, janitors are popping into classrooms to give educators a hand by switching their devices on while doing their morning rounds.

At a Moray Council meeting on Tuesday, the extent of the problem blighting rural primaries was laid bare.

Concerns were raised that delays to work to improve broadband width across the school estate would ultimately affect pupils trying to learn.

What are the concerns about broadband at Elgin schools?

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith acknowledged that internet speeds in the countryside are a tricky issue to address.

He said: “I know there’s no simple answer.

“But some teachers are coming in up to one hour early, or janitors are coming in to switch on the computers. That’s not ideal.

“And some teachers have more than one laptop because there’s a lack of docking stations.

“I wonder if we need a handle on what needs to be addressed in our schools…”

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith.

Head of human resources and ICT Frances Garrow told the corporate committee the IT issues were “complex”.

But she stressed it was the department’s “top priority” and other work had been “dropped” or “paused” to deal with it.

Mrs Garrow added meetings were also being held with third parties including BT to resolve issues.

‘It’s very stressful for teachers’

Deputy chief executive Denise Whitworth said connectivity, the internal schools network, ageing devices and software all impacted the service.

And if work is done in one area it does not mean the whole system will improve.

However independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross said: “If you don’t have connectivity we’re falling at the first hurdle.

“And so the other three can’t improve.

“It’s very stressful for teachers if they don’t know if that technology is going to work for them.”

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross. Image: DC Thomson

Problems with access to broadband in rural areas including Cullen and Rothiemay were also highlighted.

And SNP councillor for Elgin North Jérémie Fernandes said the situation at Elgin Academy was bad too.

So what is being done about it?

Members agreed that committee chairwoman Bridget Mustard and council leader Kathleen Robertson lobby the Scottish Government on the issue.

And Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth will also be asked for an update on a programme to roll out faster broadband.

