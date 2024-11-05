Teachers ‘having to arrive an hour early’ at rural Moray schools because the internet is so bad

Broadband speed is so poor at some Moray schools that teachers are having to arrive at work an hour early just to get their computers started.

And in some cases, janitors are popping into classrooms to give educators a hand by switching their devices on while doing their morning rounds.

At a Moray Council meeting on Tuesday, the extent of the problem blighting rural primaries was laid bare.

Concerns were raised that delays to work to improve broadband width across the school estate would ultimately affect pupils trying to learn.

What are the concerns about broadband at Elgin schools?

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith acknowledged that internet speeds in the countryside are a tricky issue to address.

He said: “I know there’s no simple answer.

“But some teachers are coming in up to one hour early, or janitors are coming in to switch on the computers. That’s not ideal.

“And some teachers have more than one laptop because there’s a lack of docking stations.

“I wonder if we need a handle on what needs to be addressed in our schools…”

Head of human resources and ICT Frances Garrow told the corporate committee the IT issues were “complex”.

But she stressed it was the department’s “top priority” and other work had been “dropped” or “paused” to deal with it.

Mrs Garrow added meetings were also being held with third parties including BT to resolve issues.

‘It’s very stressful for teachers’

Deputy chief executive Denise Whitworth said connectivity, the internal schools network, ageing devices and software all impacted the service.

And if work is done in one area it does not mean the whole system will improve.

However independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross said: “If you don’t have connectivity we’re falling at the first hurdle.

“And so the other three can’t improve.

“It’s very stressful for teachers if they don’t know if that technology is going to work for them.”

Problems with access to broadband in rural areas including Cullen and Rothiemay were also highlighted.

And SNP councillor for Elgin North Jérémie Fernandes said the situation at Elgin Academy was bad too.

So what is being done about it?

Members agreed that committee chairwoman Bridget Mustard and council leader Kathleen Robertson lobby the Scottish Government on the issue.

And Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth will also be asked for an update on a programme to roll out faster broadband.

Read more:

Elgin bypass, seagull woes and cash crisis: We put the town’s biggest questions to by-election hopefuls

Shock among UHI Moray staff as 25% TO GO in redundancy spree ‘risking future of the college’

£400k kitchen projects at Portgordon and Findochty schools in limbo as free meals axed