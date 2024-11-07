Rare USA World War II fighter plane parts found in Moray woods

Part of a rare Second World War American fighter plane has been found in woods in Moray.

David Hendry, a Lossiemouth-based explorer known for documenting war sites and finding car wrecks, recovered the wheels of a Lockheed P-38 Lightning in Aberlour.

The single-seat plane was developed for the United States Army Air Corps, and when officially introduced in 1940 it was 100 mph faster than any other fighter in the world.

10,037 were built, but only 26 have survived with just 10 still airworthy – making them, and their parts, incredibly rare.

It’s believed wheels from the same plane were previously sold in the USA for $5,000.

Mr Hendry explained he drove to the site after he was alerted of the discovery by his friend John Reid.

HGV driver David suspects the wheels were abandoned by someone unaware of their value.

He told The Press and Journal: “It’s very rare to find this aircraft in Scotland.

“It was not a crash site – it looks like they have been recently dumped – someone who probably didn’t realise its value.”

He claims the “rare” remains were “just off the road”, adding: “It’s rare this was in this area as P38s weren’t stationed here.”

David plans to contact Moravya’s Aviation Museum in Kinloss, in the hopes they may be put on display.

David previously told The Press and Journal he is “obsessed with forests” and loves exploring deep inside them.

He has found more than 100 classic cars hidden across Aberdeenshire and Moray while exploring.